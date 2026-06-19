Macro Compass Identifies 'Goldilocks' Setup Favorable for Stocks Amid Predictable Fed Policy

Alfonso Peccatiello of The Macro Compass highlights a favorable stock market environment defined by solid growth, contained inflation, and a predictable Federal Reserve. Historical data since 1990 shows that such a 'Goldilocks' backdrop yields an average six-month S&P 500 return of 9.5% with a 96% hit rate. The analysis underscores that stocks thrive on growth plus predictability, not necessarily perfect conditions. Peccatiello points to ongoing U.S. money creation, labor market healing, and potential shelter disinflation, while stressing that the Fed must avoid hawkish surprises. The recent Fed meeting, with its shorter statement and less forward guidance, tested this reliance on predictability. Additionally, with AI driving S&P 500 volatility, Peccatiello sees opportunities in emerging markets and European equities over U.S. tech megacaps.

Alfonso Peccatiello of The Macro Compass argues that the stock market setup is becoming broader, characterized by solid growth, contained inflation, and a Federal Reserve that maintains predictable policy.

He defines a 'Goldilocks' scenario as a narrow mix where growth remains firm after accounting for inflation but is not too hot, core inflation is contained, and the Fed is either on hold or hikes rates no more than once. Since 1990, this backdrop has produced an average six-month S&P 500 return of 9.5%, compared to 5.8% for any random six-month period, with a hit rate of 96%.

Stocks do not need perfect conditions for above-average gains; they tend to favor growth combined with predictability. Peccatiello observes that the U.S. money-creation machine continues running hot, supported by public deficits and private credit creation, which bolster nominal growth. Simultaneously, his labor market gauges indicate healing rather than overheating, while shelter disinflation may offset renewed pressure on goods inflation.

Importantly, the Fed does not need to cut rates for this setup to work; it simply must avoid surprising markets with a more hawkish stance than investors already anticipate. The first Fed meeting under the new leadership put that rule to the test: the Fed held rates steady, but a shorter statement and reduced forward guidance gave investors less of the predictability that Peccatiello's setup relies upon.

Peccatiello notes that 70% of the S&P 500's variability is explained by the AI factor, which is why he prefers expressing a bullish risk view through selected emerging markets and European equities rather than U.S. megacap tech. The initial decision reinforced that point: for this setup, the key is not whether the Fed cuts rates, but whether it avoids jolting investors with a hawkish surprise





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Goldilocks Economy Stock Market Outlook Federal Reserve Policy Inflation Containment Economic Growth S&P 500 Returns Predictability In Markets AI Factor Emerging Markets Equities European Equities

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