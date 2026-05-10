Macklin Celebrini Named Team Canada's Captain for World Hockey Championship

Hockey Canada announced on Sunday morning that Macklin Celebrini will serve as Team Canada's captain for the upcoming World Hockey Championship in Switzerland. Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs will wear the 'A' as alternate captains. Veteran Ryan O'Reilly and John Tavares will represent Canada in the tournament.

After a solid rookie season in 2024-25, Macklin Celebrini took his game to a different level this past season, becoming one of the best players in the NHL.

The forward excelled at the Olympics in Italy and represented Canada at last year's World Championship, producing three goals and three assists over eight games. Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs will wear the 'A' as alternate captains. Macklin Celebrini will wear the 'C' for Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Tavares scored 31 goals and 40 assists over 82 games for the Maple Leafs, while O'Reilly had 25 goals and 49 assists over 81 games for the Predators. Canada posted a perfect 6-0 record in round robin play last year before being upset by Denmark in the quarter-final





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