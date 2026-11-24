Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says falling global oil prices could push year-end inflation below the central bank's October forecast, even as businesses are expected to pass more oil-related costs to consumers. Macklem's remarks come as markets eye a possible second consecutive rate hike on Dec. 9.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says falling global oil prices could mean inflation ends the year below the central bank's last forecast. Macklem made the comments at a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday.

The Bank of Canada said in October that it saw inflation rising to 3.5 per cent by the end of the year. At the time, stubbornly high global oil prices threatened to put more pressure on consumers. Statistics Canada said inflation held steady at 3.1 per cent in October. High gas prices from war in the Middle East continued to be the biggest driver of inflation.

Also read Bank of Canada bracing for 2nd round of oil-linked inflation in 2027

Macklem Predicts Lower Inflation Forecast

The agency said upward pressure was also broad-based across groceries and clothing. Macklem suggested recent relief at the gas pumps should mean inflation holds around those levels through the end of the year. He said the inflation forecast is a bit lower. He added that costs built up over the previous eight months are still there.

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But he said there is a bit of edge that has come off the inflation forecast. The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent in October. It warned at the time that gas prices were staying higher for longer than first expected. It also warned that inflationary pressures could start to spread.

Officials signalled at the time that they would proceed carefully. They said there could still be a need for more rate hikes to come. Macklem also addressed the inflation outlook in a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday. He acknowledged the recent climbdown in global benchmark oil prices.

Businesses Absorb Rising Production Costs

But he said that was not the only factor monetary policymakers were weighing. He said so far businesses have largely absorbed higher production and transport costs. But he said historical lags and the central bank's own business surveys suggest more pass-through to consumer prices in the year ahead. He said this second-round effect of the oil shock will add to inflation persistence.

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the governor seemed to be downplaying the disinflationary impact of falling oil prices. Shenfeld said Macklem's focus on lingering inflation risks suggests the central bank could be gearing up to deliver a second consecutive rate hike. The next rate decision is set for Dec. 9. Shenfeld said there was no direct reference to the December meeting in Macklem's remarks.

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Rate Hike Odds Increase To Seventy Nine Per Cent

But he said it was apparent the governor was going out of his way to not show any changes in his thinking from October whenever possible. Odds of a quarter-point hike from the Bank of Canada next month stood at 79 per cent as of Tuesday. That is up from nearly 63 per cent on Monday, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Macklem said Tuesday the Bank of Canada will weigh next week's releases of gross domestic product data for the third quarter and November labour market figures. Those releases will come before the central bank decides what to do at its final policy rate decision of the year. The Bank of Canada has kept its 2 per cent inflation target but has adjusted what it tracks. The central bank continues to face pressure to balance inflation control with economic conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.