MacKinnon's status uncertain for Game 4 after injury

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon is uncertain for Game 4 after taking a puck to his right knee in Sunday night's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon uncertain for Game 4 after injury. The Avalanche are facing a tough challenge in the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights , who have taken a 3-0 lead in the series.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar will take MacKinnon in any form he can get him, but the team's odds of coming back from this deficit are slim. The Presidents' Trophy curse is real, and Colorado already has firsthand knowledge of the difficulty of pulling off the double, having won the trophy in the 2021 COVID-shortened season before going out in six games in the second round to the Golden Knights.

The team will have to play with more intensity and desperation if they want to come back, but it's a tough hill to climb. The Golden Knights have been playing with more focus and discipline, and it's hard to see the Avalanche coming back from this deficit. The team will have to dig deep and find a way to win, but it's a long shot.

The odds are against them, but they still have a chance to make history and become the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit in the conference finals. The team will have to play with more urgency and desperation, but it's a tough challenge. Colorado's players are confident in their abilities and believe they can come back, but it's a tough road ahead.

The team will have to maintain their sense of do or die while playing up to the edge, and it will take at least 12 periods for them to accomplish what no other team has done this deep into the playoffs. The team will have to focus on the next game and take it home, and anything can happen.

Colorado's coach Jared Bednar believes that his team has a lot of pride and character in the room, and they will show up and be ready to play. The team will have to dig deep and find a way to win, but it's a long shot. The odds are against them, but they still have a chance to make history and become the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit in the conference finals.

The team will have to play with more urgency and desperation, but it's a tough challenge. Colorado's players are confident in their abilities and believe they can come back, but it's a tough road ahead. The team will have to maintain their sense of do or die while playing up to the edge, and it will take at least 12 periods for them to accomplish what no other team has done this deep into the playoffs.

The team will have to focus on the next game and take it home, and anything can happen. Colorado's coach Jared Bednar believes that his team has a lot of pride and character in the room, and they will show up and be ready to play





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