Prime Minister Mark Carney has designated the 800-kilometre Mackenzie Valley Highway as a project of national interest, the first such designation in Canada's North, with Ottawa pledging to fully fund construction.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially deemed the Mackenzie Valley Project a project of national interest, the first such designation in Canada's North. Carney made the announcement in Yellowknife, saying, Today, we are preparing to go further and to grow faster.

Mackenzie Valley Highway Travel Time Reduction

The government says the proposed 800-kilometre highway would improve access for more than 10,000 people. It would provide year-round road access to 2,000 people in the Northwest Territories communities of Tulita, Normal Wells and Fort Good Hope for the first time. The government estimates a trip between Yellowknife and Inuvik will take 23 hours instead of 38, by cutting out 1,300 kilometres of travel time. It will take 900 fewer kilometres to get from Inuvik to Edmonton.

Also read PM Mark Carney Declares Mackenzie Valley Project National Priority

The highway would run the length of the Mackenzie Valley in the N.W. T., linking Highway 1 at Wrigley and connecting with the Dempster Highway south of Inuvik. The project also requires new bridges to be built, including across the Great Bear, Liard and Mackenzie rivers. Carney referenced being born in Fort Smith, N.W.

T., and said for the first year of his life the only route out was a winter road. He noted the opportunity that followed when an all-weather road was built. These connections bring strength, Carney said. N.W.

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T. Premier R. J. Simpson said the highway will connect communities and lower the cost of living in one of Canada's most expensive regions, with prices most Canadians couldn't even dream of. He added that the region is also home to world-class mineral and petroleum resources, and the highway is key to unlocking those. The government estimates the construction price for the northern and southern sections to be $4.2 billion.

Funding And Maintenance Costs For The Highway

That does not include the costs of the new bridges nor ongoing maintenance, which could be substantial. The recent federal budget earmarked $3.1 billion for the highway over the next five years. The budget promises to fully fund the construction and certain maintenance costs of the highway. Officials at a technical briefing for reporters ahead of the announcement could not say how much in maintenance costs the government is prepared to cover, nor for how long.

Ottawa has also promised to launch a new Crown corporation to manage major projects including the highway. The budget earmarked $187 million over the next five years for the entity, and $24 million in future years. It is not clear when exactly that entity will be functioning. The government believes the highway would substantially impact the N.W.

T.'s GDP, reduce freight costs, stabilize the cost of living and open up trade in the N.W. T., as well as with other provinces and territories. The highway is also expected to boost tourism by providing a new scenic route through the N.W. T. and Yukon.

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National Security And Defence Implications

In terms of security and defence, the government says the highway will support the Canadian Armed Forces to move more easily and help build defence infrastructure in the North. An official at the briefing said global shifts in geopolitics and security are contributing to new vulnerabilities for the Arctic and North region, and that Canada must act ambitiously to demonstrate its sovereignty in the region. The highway project has been a topic of discussions and debates for decades.

However, the Carney government takes credit for moving it along at a pace not seen in generations, according to a news release announcing a $405-million cash injection in September. That funding includes some money towards the three bridges. Related construction is already underway, including work to resurface Highway 1 toward Wrigley. The Oscar Bridge relocation and Christina Creek realignment will start once the winter road is built in early 2027.

Environmental Assessment And Indigenous Consultations

The government says next steps include finishing an environmental assessment that first began in 2013 and continued Indigenous consultations. Government sources said they were satisfied they had fulfilled the duty to consult when making the decision to list the project as one of national interest. Officials said they expect the environmental review to wrap by the end of 2027, noting some challenges in terms of being able to meet some communities in person.

In community consultations done so far, government officials said a really key concern is around the ease of drugs and alcohol coming into communities, as well as a lack of policing. The official said the federal government is committed to supporting where we can, and that the government of the N.W. T. will be working with communities and organizations along the route to address this.

This is something that we are giving a great deal of thought to, said Carney at the announcement. On Wednesday, the federal government signed a framework deal for co-leadership, called a Leadership and Governance Understanding, with Gwich'in Tribal Council, Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated, Pehdzéh Ki First Nation and the Government of the Northwest Territories. The LGU aims to have as much Indigenous participation and job opportunities for northern businesses and workers as possible.

At the peak of construction, the major projects office estimates the project will need 3,000 workers. Listing a project in the national interest is supposed to speed up the entire process and streamline federal approvals. The highway is the third project to officially be deemed in the national interest, along with the Pacific Link pipeline between Alberta and B.C. , and the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion in Delta, B.C.