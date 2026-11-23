M.E. LaZerte high school students operate a holiday pop-up shop at Londonderry Mall, offering hands-on business training in retail, marketing, and sales.

Students enrolled in the Business and Innovation course at M.E. LaZerte have officially launched the Galleria Market, a student-run pop-up shop located inside Londonderry Mall. This unique retail venture opened its doors to the public on Monday at 2:30 p.m., offering a real-world testing ground for young entrepreneurs. The initiative allows participants to apply theoretical business lessons to a live retail environment, bridging the gap between classroom learning and actual commerce.

Galleria Market Offers Hands-On Business Training

The Galleria Market functions as a first-of-its-kind educational platform where M.E. LaZerte students manage every aspect of a commercial operation. According to Londonderry Mall, the project provides students with direct experience in critical areas such as product design, custom personalization, inventory management, and pricing strategies. Participants also gain practical skills in visual merchandising, marketing, customer service, and live sales transactions.

Also read Quebec students open door to unlimited strike, give PQ government February deadline

Yahya Adam, who serves as the vice president of the Galleria Market and is a student at M.E. LaZerte, highlighted the dedication required to reach this milestone. He noted that the team worked extensively to establish the pop-up and expressed pride in their collective accomplishments. The market aims to build the foundation for future business leaders who may eventually launch their own enterprises.

Student Perspectives on Entrepreneurial Challenges

Adam emphasized that the program reveals the complexities of running a business, including the inevitable ups and downs of the retail experience. He described the venture as a learning process that exposes students to the pros and cons of ownership and management. This experiential approach is designed to prepare young people for the realities of the commercial world beyond academic theory.

Advertisement

As part of the Business and Innovation course, the market serves as a comprehensive training ground. Students are not just observing but actively participating in the decision-making processes that drive a retail space. This immersion helps them understand the effort required to sustain a business and manage financial obligations effectively.

Product Selection and Market Operations

The pop-up shop features a variety of unique items created or personalized by the students, including cookies, keychains, accessories, and stickers. These goods are displayed in a dedicated space on the upper level of Londonderry Mall, situated directly beside the H&M store. The inventory reflects the creative and practical skills developed throughout the course.

The market operates daily from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of the current month. The specific end date for the pop-up is November 27, giving students a defined period to run the business, engage with customers, and analyze their performance. This timeframe allows for a concentrated burst of entrepreneurial activity.

Financial Goals and Future Business Plans

The primary financial objective for the Galleria Market is to generate profit that exceeds the debts owed to the school and the business itself. Once this threshold is reached, any additional revenue can be reinvested into the venture. Adam stated that these funds could be used to expand the business after the current semester concludes.

Advertisement

This reinvestment strategy aims to keep the market running as an ongoing enterprise for future students. By recycling profits, the program seeks to sustain itself and grow, ensuring that the entrepreneurial skills taught at M.E. LaZerte continue to benefit new cohorts of learners. The long-term vision is to maintain a viable student-led business that contributes to the local community and prepares individuals for future careers. Reporting by Brandon Lynch for CTV News Edmonton.