(M)artkit: Calgary's New Arts and Crafts Thrift Store Promotes Sustainability and Community

A new Calgary store, (M)artkit, is making art more sustainable and accessible by offering a thrift store model for arts and crafts supplies and a studio space for creative projects.

For crafters, it's a common experience to have a surplus of crafting materials taking up space. This includes leftover bits and bobs, overflowing cupboards filled with yarn, fabric, pipe cleaners, and other unused supplies. Addressing this issue, a new store in Calgary is revolutionizing the way artists and craft enthusiasts access and utilize their resources.

(M)artkit, Calgary's pioneering arts and crafts thrift store, was founded by Kourtney Penner with the ambitious goal of making art more sustainable and accessible for everyone. Penner's background is rich and varied, encompassing the art industry, the non-profit sector, and even a recent stint in local government as Calgary’s former city councillor for Ward 11. However, her passion for the arts ultimately drew her back. Penner's vision for (M)artkit is rooted in a desire to re-engage with the creative world in a meaningful way. Her aim is to foster a sense of community, celebrating the joy of creation, the excitement of uncovering hidden treasures, and the camaraderie of like-minded individuals. \At (M)artkit, shoppers can find a diverse array of crafting supplies suitable for virtually any project, the vast majority of which are donated by the community. Unlike traditional art supply stores, (M)artkit offers a practical solution to the problem of excess materials. If you need just a few pipe cleaners or a handful of googly eyes, you're likely to find them here, eliminating the need to buy an entire pack and let the leftovers collect dust. Similarly, those searching for yarn will discover a selection of both brand-new and partially used skeins, perfect for smaller projects or trying out new techniques without committing to a full purchase. This approach not only helps crafters save money but also actively combats clutter and waste in their homes. According to Penner, the concept is inherently more sustainable and cost-effective. (M)artkit welcomes donations during opening hours, with donors encouraged to bring up to two bags of crafting goods at a time, preferably pre-sorted for ease of processing. Larger donations are kindly requested to be scheduled in advance. The store’s website provides a comprehensive list of accepted items, ensuring clarity and facilitating the donation process. \Beyond its retail offerings, (M)artkit also features a dedicated studio space, providing a creative hub where individuals can book time to utilize the store's extensive art supplies. This encourages experimentation and allows users to explore new artistic avenues without the financial commitment of purchasing a full set of materials. In a unique initiative, the store also offers the opportunity to exchange time spent sorting donated materials for studio access. This fosters a collaborative environment, enabling patrons to actively contribute to the store's operations while enjoying its benefits. Penner envisions (M)artkit as more than just a store; she sees it as a sustainable and social haven where people can gather, create, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts. Plans are in the works to launch summer workshops, led by guest instructors specializing in a variety of arts and crafts mediums, further enriching the community experience. Located at 6230 Centre St. S.E., (M)artkit can be reached at 587-225-9758. For those seeking inspiration and recommendations on the best things to do in Calgary, there's a helpful Weekender Newsletter available





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