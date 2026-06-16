Lynx explode for 107 points as Coffey shines in dominant win over Fire

Minnesota Lynx routed Portland 107‑74, led by Natasha Howard and rookie Nia Coffey, while Portland's former Lynx star Bridget Carleton struggled in her return to Target Center.

Minnesota Lynx powered through a dominant performance on Monday night, crushing the Portland Fire by a score of 107 to 74 in a matchup that showcased the depth of the Lynx roster and the rising talent of several newcomers.

The game, held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, featured a remarkable scoring outburst from the Lynx, who poured 35 points in the first quarter, matching their season high for points in a single period. The early surge set the tone for a contest in which Minnesota never looked back, building a 27‑point lead by the midway point of the third quarter and never relinquishing control.

The victory improved the Lynx's record to 11‑3 overall and 5‑1 in the round‑robin phase of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, keeping them firmly in contention for the Western Conference spot that will be decided later this week. While the Lynx celebrated an emphatic win, the Portland Fire struggled to find rhythm, as their forward Bridget Carleton, a former Lynx standout and the first pick in the expansion draft, returned to her old home court only to endure a difficult night.

Carleton managed to shoot just one of nine attempts from the field, finishing with three points and a minus‑31 plus‑minus rating in 26 minutes of play. The Fire's assistant coach Sylvia Fowles, a two‑time champion and the 2017 WNBA MVP, was also honored during a break in the action, underscoring the strong ties between the two franchises. Leading the Lynx scorers, Natasha Howard delivered 18 points, contributing to a balanced attack in which seven players scored in double figures.

Howard's effort complemented a career‑best showing from rookie forward Nia Coffey, who posted 15 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks in her debut season with the team she grew up watching. Coffey was especially impressive from beyond the arc, converting all three of her three‑point attempts and helping the Lynx maintain a relentless offensive tempo.

The game also highlighted the Lynx's defensive prowess, as they forced 22 turnovers that turned into 26 points, a statistic that reflected both aggressive play and disciplined execution. The Fire, meanwhile, will look to regroup as they continue their inaugural season after joining the league along with the Toronto Tempo. Their next challenge comes against Seattle, where they will attempt to bounce back from a tough outing.

The Lynx's schedule remains demanding, with a road game at Los Angeles on Wednesday marking the final day of Commissioner's Cup play before the league shifts focus to the regular season. The Western Conference berth is still up for grabs, as Las Vegas needs only a win over Dallas on Monday or a victory against Phoenix on Wednesday to clinch the spot, while the Eastern Conference will see New York secure its berth on June 14, setting the stage for a championship showdown slated for June 30





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