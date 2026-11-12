Lynn Jensen to Share Travel Strategies for Sight Loss in Surrey

Vision rehabilitation therapist Lynn Jensen presents her book and travel tips at the South Surrey Low Vision Support Group event on November 26.

Vision rehabilitation therapist Lynn Jensen is set to share extensive travel strategies with the South Surrey and White Rock community during an upcoming presentation on November 26. Jensen will discuss her book titled Best Kept Secrets for Travelers with Sight Loss and provide practical advice for independent living at the South Surrey /White Rock Low Vision Support Group. The event takes place at Cranberry Lane, located at 15241 18 Ave, offering a direct opportunity for residents to access specialized resources.

Jensen's Global Travel Experience with Guide Dogs

Lynn Jensen brings decades of personal experience to her public speaking engagements, drawing from a lifetime of navigating the world without sight. She has traveled to numerous international destinations with her guide dogs, including extensive journeys across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Her first guide dog completed a remarkable eight-and-a-half-year career, visiting thirteen countries, fourteen US states, five Canadian provinces, and one territory. Currently, Jensen is accompanied by Quest, her fourth yellow Labrador guide dog, as she focuses on sharing the lessons learned from her extensive travels.

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Jensen's travel history includes visits to scenic locations such as Møns Klint in Denmark and various regions in Norway. She has also enjoyed trips to Melaque, Mexico, where she and her identical twin sister engage in activities like paddleboarding. These experiences have provided her with a deep understanding of the logistical and emotional challenges associated with vision loss. She uses these real-world anecdotes to help others overcome the initial fear of exploring new environments without their primary sense of sight.

Overcoming Fear Through Practical Preparation

Jensen lost her sight to a brain injury at the age of 27, just eight months after graduating from the University of British Columbia School of Nursing. This sudden transition initially caused significant hesitation regarding any form of travel or independent movement. However, her early return to Hawaii with her twin sister proved to be a pivotal moment in shifting her perspective. She realized that travel and life are defined by the presence of loved ones, including guide dogs, rather than visual confirmation of surroundings.

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The core message of her book focuses on making travel both safe and enjoyable through meticulous preparation. Jensen plans to cover essential topics during her presentation, including international travel logistics, packing strategies, and specific life skills for daily independence. She emphasizes the importance of organizing money efficiently and learning self-protection techniques to handle unexpected situations. These skills are designed to help individuals build confidence and tackle any scenario they might encounter while away from home.

Community Support and Upcoming Group Expansion

The South Surrey/White Rock Low Vision Support Group has served the local community for more than two decades as a vital resource for individuals with vision loss. Group co-facilitator Jane Kline highlights that Jensen's presentation will address various fears and provide strategies that translate to everyday life at home. The sessions are held from 1 to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Kline notes that the group welcomes not only those with vision loss but also family members, friends, and caregivers who wish to understand how to best support them.

Recent success has led to the creation of a new group in Langley to meet the growing demand for such support. A local member previously traveling from Langley became so encouraged by the South Surrey sessions that she initiated a new meeting. This new group convenes from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Langley Senior Resources Society, located at 20605 51B Ave. The inaugural meeting attracted 27 attendees, demonstrating strong community interest.

Addressing Vision Loss Conditions and Caregiver Needs

Vision loss conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy can be frightening diagnoses for patients and their families. The support groups aim to ameliorate this fear by demonstrating practical helpful strategies and sharing lived experiences. Kline was introduced to the South Surrey group by her father, who suffers from macular degeneration, a condition affecting central vision. The supportive environment helps members learn to live well regardless of the extent or cause of their vision loss.

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Locally, between 20 and 30 people typically attend the monthly meetings, which remain open to the public. The sessions provide a platform for sharing takeaways from speakers like Jensen alongside personal stories from members. By combining professional expertise with peer support, these groups empower individuals to maintain independence and engage fully with their communities. The ongoing expansion into Langley ensures that more families in the region can access these critical resources.