Engel Volkers and Re Max report on the 2026 Canadian luxury real estate market. High taxes and inflation slow sales in Toronto and Vancouver, while ultra-high-end properties show resilience.

The Canadian luxury real estate sector has experienced significant volatility in 2026, marked by cautious buyer behavior despite the enduring value of high-end properties. According to a new report from Engel & Volkers, wealthy investors are navigating a complex environment defined by high inflation, trade war anxieties, and uncertain borrowing costs. This economic climate has forced both buyers and sellers to reassess their strategies in one of the country's most prestigious asset classes.

Pricing Stability in a Stubborn Market

Andrew Carros, managing broker and chief operating officer for Engel & Volkers Vancouver, describes the current landscape as a stubborn market where sales volumes have decreased considerably since 2022. Sellers who can afford to wait maintain the upper hand, holding out until they receive the value they believe their assets warrant. This patience has created a stable pricing environment where properties that do sell typically achieve prices within 10 per cent of their asking price.

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Supply Constraints Limit Market Liquidity

Luxury listings in Vancouver now account for just over 15 per cent of new inventory, a sharp decline from the 35 to 40 per cent share seen when the market was at its peak. Homes priced at $4 million and above experienced the slowest sales pace relative to new listings from January to October, with only 17 sales for every 100 new listings. In contrast, the $2 million to $4 million bracket saw 29 sales per 100 listings, highlighting a liquidity squeeze at the very top end of the market.

Tax Policy Drives Transaction Shifts

In Toronto, a higher municipal land transfer tax on residential property purchases over $3 million took effect on April 1, creating immediate speculation among high-end buyers. A Re/Max Canada report indicates that these challenging dynamics have heavily impacted traditional luxury hubs, with Greater Toronto Area transactions involving properties sold for more than $3 million down 9.4 per cent year-over-year during the first nine months of the year.

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Regional Performance Divergence

While Toronto and Vancouver face headwinds, smaller and resource-driven markets have shown robust growth. Burlington, Ontario, recorded a 26.3 per cent year-over-year increase for homes priced above $2.4 million, and Calgary saw a 20.6 per cent rise for homes at $1.5 million and up. In Vancouver, sales in the higher price range fell by 17 per cent, resulting in just under 600 homes sold in that bracket compared to the same period last year.

Resilience in the Ultra High End Segment

Despite broader market slowdowns, the upper echelon of Toronto's luxury housing market has bucked the downward trend. Through the first nine months of the year, 15 properties sold for over $10 million, representing the most activity at that price point in a decade. Barry Cohen, a Re/Max luxury broker involved in four of those transactions, notes that many wealthy buyers who had been waiting for better economic conditions finally acted as they accepted the new tax reality.