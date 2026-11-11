Luxury Home Sales in Canada Vary as Regional Economic Conditions Drive Demand

Canada's luxury real‑estate market shows mixed trends, with Burlington leading gains while Vancouver and Oakville see declines, driven by regional economic strength and investor uncertainty.

The Canadian luxury real‑estate market is experiencing divergent performance across regions, with some markets posting double‑digit growth while others see steep declines, according to the latest Re/Max Canada report released on October 1, 2025. The study focuses on homes priced above two million dollars and highlights how regional economic fundamentals are now influencing buyer activity more than traditional factors such as supply, pricing, or interest rates alone.

Regional Economic Strength Shapes Luxury Demand

Re/Max president Don Kottick explained that stronger economies provide a sturdier foundation for home‑buying activity. "Traditional drivers such as supply and demand, pricing, purchasing power and interest rates alone are no longer the only reliable predictors of market activity," Kottick said in the report. He added that market dynamics are evolving, becoming more complex and nuanced and increasingly dependent on regional fundamentals.

Also read What luxury home sales tell us about Canada’s K-shaped real estate economy

The report identifies five of Canada's 13 biggest markets reporting double‑digit year‑over‑year gains in the first three quarters of the year. Conversely, two markets, including Vancouver and Oakville, recorded double‑digit drops. Economic uncertainty has prompted some Canadians in the luxury segment to delay large purchases or shift toward other investments, though government spending on energy has stimulated sales in the Prairies and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Burlington Leads Gains, Vancouver Suffers Losses

Burlington, Ontario, defined as a luxury market for homes selling at least $2.4 million, experienced the largest gains this year with sales up 26.3 percent. In contrast, Vancouver's market has been the biggest loser, with sales of homes worth $3 million or more declining 17 percent. Oakville, Ontario, follows closely with a 16.7 percent drop in overall sales.

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Despite these declines, both Toronto and Oakville show resilience in the ultra‑luxury sector. Oakville recorded 18 percent growth in homes sold for more than $5 million, while Toronto saw 15 transactions above $10 million, marking the highest number in a decade.

Buyer Sentiment and Market Opportunities

Michael Altneu, vice‑president of luxury at Re/Max, noted that most luxury buyers possess the financial resources to act, but economic and geopolitical concerns are prompting caution. "That said, a property that meets their every expectation can still spur a buyer, especially given the narrower price gap between existing homes and move‑up properties, particularly in smaller markets," Altneu stated.

Shaun Cathcart, senior economist at CREA, warned that home sales fell 2.3 percent month over month in September and could decline further. He queried how much longer the Bank of Canada would need to lower rates to control inflation, suggesting that ongoing uncertainty could push buyers back to the sidelines until clearer signals emerge.

Broader Market Trends and Investor Shifts

The report also touches on broader market trends, mentioning that wealth is shifting from real estate to the stock market. Canadian investors are exploring avenues such as private equity, commodities trading, and side jobs to build wealth over the next decade. These insights come amid concerns that U.S. lawmakers may intensify regulation on data centres and limit further development of artificial intelligence technologies, as reflected in the upcoming IPO of Anthropic PBC, which seeks a valuation of about US$1.4 billion for its artificial intelligence operations.

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As the luxury real‑estate landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders are urged to keep an eye on regional economic indicators, investor sentiment, and potential regulatory changes that could impact market activity across Canada.