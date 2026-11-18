Personal luxury goods sales are expected to return to growth in 2026, rising about 2 per cent to 367 billion euros, but Bain warns the sector's longer-term outlook remains fragile as the customer base shrinks and China stays subdued.

Personal luxury goods sales are expected to return to growth in 2026 after two years of decline, consultancy Bain & Company said in its closely watched annual industry outlook.

Sales across luxury segments including jewelry, fashion, beauty and eyewear are expected to rise about two per cent at current exchange rates to 367 billion euros (US$403 billion) this year. That is below the sector's 15-year average annual growth rate of five per cent, the report showed. For 2027, Bain forecasts growth of between zero and four per cent at constant exchange rates. Bain said the Americas are expected to remain the industry's main growth engine in 2027.

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China Market Remains Subdued As Consumer Base Shrinks

China, which drove much of the sector's expansion before the pandemic, is likely to remain subdued. Europe is seen stabilizing as international tourist flows, disrupted by the Iran war, gradually recover. The industry's customer base continued to shrink this year, falling to an estimated 315 million consumers from 330 million in 2025. Part of that decline reflects spending shifting towards premium experiences, leisure and entertainment.

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What we're actually seeing is a shift away from personal goods towards other forms of indulgence, particularly experiences: a spa massage, travel, but also fine dining, said Bain senior partner Claudia D'Arpizio. Spending by top-tier customers is expected to more than offset weakness among aspirational consumers, the report added. Performance is also diverging across product categories, with jewelry outperforming but fashion under pressure.

European luxury stocks, already under pressure from a prolonged industry downturn, have fallen about 22 per cent this year. Losses were recently amplified by concerns that an AI-driven tech selloff could curb U.S. wealth creation. Bain said brands rooted in local identity are attracting growing consumer interest, particularly in China. Chinese consumer intentions to buy local brands are now six times higher than in 2019, driven by perceptions of cultural authenticity and stronger value for money.

Gen Z Chinese Consumers Shift Toward Local Brands

In China, local consumers, starting with Gen Z, have gradually shifted toward local brands across all categories. This is the first year we've seen this, said Bain senior partner and report co-author Federica Levato. They're taking market share. U.S. heritage brands outperformed their European peers by about six percentage points in the first half, reflecting growing consumer interest in local labels.

The findings were discussed this week on Ticker Take with Markus Hansen, a portfolio manager at global money manager Vontobel, who invests in the world's most exclusive brands for a living.