Luxury Golf Course Unveils Mountain Lodge and Other Destinations in Revelstoke, BC

A luxury 18-hole golf course, Cabot Revelstoke, is set to open alongside Revelstoke Mountain Resort in 2027. It has unveiled a mountain lodge and other destinations, including a 12-hole par-3 course, to offer alongside the links. The course is designed by Rod Whitman and is expected to charge golfers upwards of $400 per 18 holes of play.

Published 5:20 pm Thursday, May 7, 2026A flag waves in the wind at Cabot Revelstoke , a luxury 18-hole golf course opening alongside Revelstoke Mountain Resort in 2027 after preview play this fall.

(Photo courtesy Cabot Revelstoke) Revelstoke’s future resort golf course, slated for opening in 2027, has unveiled a mountain lodge and other destinations it will offer alongside the links, and announced early play for later this year. Developers behind Cabot Revelstoke, a luxury 18-hole course under development that’s anticipated to attract international golfers to the outskirts of Revelstoke Mountain Resort in the summer seasons, posted Thursday about a “new era” unfolding for the project.

“Today, we’re pleased to reveal expansive updates to this landmark destination,” Cabot shared May 7. “These milestones enrich a destination designed to inspire adventure, connection, and a deeper sense of place in every season. ” This included offering early glimpses of Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge, a 155-room development with event spaces and dining, spa, wellness and fitness facilities. Its ballroom will accommodate up to 400 guests for weddings, corporate functions and other celebrations.

The Lodge will cater to both golfers and, in winter, heli-skiers, with a private lounge and bar intended as “an exclusive retreat for heli-skiing guests. ” Construction is reportedly “well underway,” with the goal of opening the lodge in tandem with the course in 2027, making it “the central hub of the resort. ” Another real estate development announced for Cabot Revelstoke was The Residences, which will operate year-round and provide easy access to winter and summer outdoor recreation.

This project was designed by U.S. architect firm Hart Howerton. Its Chalet 1 will feature nine four- and five-bedroom residences, floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces with panoramic views, along with two different choices of interior colour palette. The Revelstoke course itself was designed by Rod Whitman of Alberta, a mastermind behind Cabot Links in Cape Breton, N.S. Cabot itself, a developer of high-end golf courses across North America, is touting the Revelstoke course as its “first mountain golf experience.

” “The scale and beauty of the legendary destination make this one of the most captivating projects we have ever undertaken and an ideal location for Cabot’s first mountain golf and ski experience,” Cabot co-founder and CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar said in a release Thursday.

“Positioned on a bench of land at the base of Mount Mackenzie, high above the river valley, the course is routed overlooking the Columbia River. Large greens, wide fairways, and bold bunkering reflect the scale and drama of the natural setting, while golfers navigate cliffs, winding creeks, and breathtaking scenic outlooks. ” It comes with a hefty price. Cabot Revelstoke is expected to charge golfers upward of $400 per 18 holes of play.

For reference, the community-oriented Revelstoke Golf Club charges $99 per round for non-members. For the price of 18 holes at Cabot Revelstoke, you could play 72 holes in Columbia Park — or ride the Pipe Mountain Coaster 10 times. Before the official opening in 2027, though, Cabot Revelstoke will be inviting select guests for preview play this fall.

On top of the main 18 holes, the Rail Yard — inspired by Revelstoke’s own railway heritage — will offer a 12-hole par-3 course designed by Ontario-based golf architect Whitman, Axland & Cutten.

“It will serve as a social hub, featuring a vibrant clubhouse, elevated dining, bowling lanes, and a scenic par‑three layout designed to inspire community camaraderie,” the developer said Thursday. Word has long been out about Cabot Revelstoke’s future mark on the rural mountain town. A year out from opening, it’s already a high-profile course thanks to hype from Rolling Stone magazine, Men’s Journal and other prominent publications.

“Revelstoke has long been one of Canada’s most iconic mountain towns, and Cabot Revelstoke reflects an exciting new chapter,” Northland Properties CEO Tom Gaglardi said in the release, adding that the course and new housing “will attract new visitors while strengthening Revelstoke’s appeal as a destination people return to year after year.





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Golf Course Luxury Golf Course Mountain Lodge Revelstoke BC Rod Whitman Columbia River Mount Mackenzie Pipe Mountain Coaster Rolling Stone Magazine Men’S Journal

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