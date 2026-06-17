Luxury $10.9 million mansion in North York puts Toronto's elite on notice

A $10.9 million mansion in North York, Toronto, has been put on the market, boasting five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and enough parking for 10 vehicles. The property features a multi-level walk-in closet, a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, and heated flooring throughout.

A $10.9 million mansion in North York , Toronto , has been put on the market, boasting five bedrooms , eight bathrooms , and enough parking for 10 vehicles.

Spanning a total of 10,135.83 square feet, the property features a multi-level walk-in closet, a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, and heated flooring throughout. The home's primary bedroom is attached to a two-storey walk-closet and a spa-inspired ensuite. The property also includes a private elevator, a home theatre, an indoor sauna, a wine cellar, a private gym, a nanny or in-law suite, and a heated driveway.

The ideal buyer, according to Al Pirdavari, is a business owner, executive, multigenerational family, or international buyer looking for a prestigious Toronto address. The property is located in the St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, one of Toronto's most established luxury neighbourhoods, known for its large estate lots, mature tree-lined streets, privacy, and prestige.

The home was designed to maximize open space and natural light, creating a bright and airy feeling through its expansive imported windows, floor-to-ceiling glazing in key rooms, grand principal spaces, and an open-concept layout. The property's listing states that the annual property taxes alone could cost the next buyer up to $37,048 per year. The home is a four-minute drive from York Mills Subway Station and backs onto St. Andrews Park, providing a beautiful backdrop for someone who enjoys gardening.

The property's outdoor backyard is designed for hosting, featuring a saltwater pool and hot tub, along with landscaped grounds, patio and deck areas, landscape lighting, a sprinkler system, a pizza oven, a covered deck, and a built-in outdoor kitchen





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$10.9 Million Mansion North York Toronto Luxury Real Estate Five Bedrooms Eight Bathrooms Private Elevator Home Theatre Indoor Sauna Wine Cellar Private Gym Nanny Or In-Law Suite Heated Driveway St. Andrew-Windfields Neighbourhood

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