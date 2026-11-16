Luxor Technology Reports Bitcoin Mining Hijack via Commander Software

Luxor Technology confirms a security breach where 64,000 miners were hijacked. The company patched vulnerabilities and promised compensation to affected clients.

Luxor Technology confirmed on the 15th of November that its Bitcoin mining infrastructure suffered a significant security breach. The incident involved the unauthorized hijacking of its mining operations through vulnerabilities in its Commander software. This event exposed critical weaknesses in the company's management systems and affected a substantial portion of its global mining power.

Breach Details and Affected Assets

The compromised infrastructure included miners with a combined hash rate of 13 EH/s. Attackers redirected this computational power to the OCEAN mining pool without authorization. Payouts generated by the hijacked miners were transferred directly to the attacker's Bitcoin address. This unauthorized diversion meant that the legitimate miners did not receive their expected rewards for their work.

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Parallel Attacks on Hiveon Pool

Similar unauthorized changes were discovered on the Hiveon pool platform a couple of days prior to the Luxor disclosure. Customers of that service reported that their pool information had been altered without their knowledge. Luxor Technology noted striking similarities between the two incidents, suggesting a coordinated or similar vulnerability exploitation.

Operational Impact on Network Hash Rate

The immediate effect on the Bitcoin network was a sharp drop in the attacked hash rate to 100 PH/s. Concurrently, the hash rate for the OCEAN pool spiked to 48.8 EH/s before settling around 40 EH/s. The compromised miners lost the opportunity to earn rewards because hashing time cannot be recovered after such an interruption.

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Security Response and Restoration

Luxor Technology stated that the core hardware was not the issue, but rather the management program overseeing the miners. The on-call engineering team identified the vulnerability in the Commander software and deployed a patch within two hours. Some observers noted this was an emergency fix, with extensive restoration taking six hours in total.

Client Compensation and System Status

Over a dozen clients were directly affected by the incident. The company assured users that no data was leaked from their systems and that Luxor Pool and LuxOS remained secure. Luxor Technology promised compensation to the affected users and confirmed that Commander is operating normally. Users responded positively to the swift resolution and transparent communication.

Long-Term Implications for Mining Security

The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined around 2140. After that date, miners will earn only transaction fees, making efficiency and security paramount. The breach highlights that demand for mining hardware remains high but security concerns persist. Industry participants must implement stronger safeguards to restore full confidence in mining infrastructure.