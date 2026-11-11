Lutnick Stalled Trump Crackdown on Nvidia Chip Diversion to China, Axios Reports

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled President Donald Trump's crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China, Axios reported. Trump authorized the crackdown for the third time this year after consulting Elon Musk.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled President Donald Trump's crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's chips to China, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing high-level sources.

Trump Consults Musk Before Authorizing Crackdown

Trump on Thursday authorized a crackdown on companies suspected of diverting the chips for the third time this year, Axios reported. The Republican president consulted billionaire Elon Musk before giving the go-ahead. Lutnick met in the Situation Room on Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the meeting, Bessent confronted Lutnick about resistance from his department on implementing the export controls.

Also read Report: Rubio Briefed Lutnick on Nvidia CEO’s Alleged Affair With Chinese Spy in May

Lutnick appeared to agree but said he needed to check with Trump, according to Axios. The meeting in the Situation Room highlights internal tensions within the Trump administration over how aggressively to enforce export controls on advanced semiconductors. Bessent's direct confrontation with Lutnick underscores the divide between agencies on the pace and scope of the crackdown. Trump's decision to authorize the crackdown for the third time this year suggests repeated delays in implementation.

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The consultations with Musk, a billionaire tech entrepreneur, indicate outside influence on the president's decision-making process on chip export policy. Musk, who leads several technology companies, has business interests that intersect with China and semiconductor policy. The Axios report, citing high-level sources, details resistance from Lutnick's department even after Trump's authorization. Lutnick's request to check with Trump after appearing to agree in the meeting suggests further potential delays in enforcing the controls.

Internal Tensions Emerge Over Semiconductor Export Controls

The story has broader implications for US-China technology competition and the global semiconductor supply chain. Nvidia, a leading maker of AI chips, has been at the center of efforts to prevent advanced technology from reaching China. Lawmakers from both parties have pushed for stricter enforcement of export controls on advanced chips. The delay in implementing the crackdown could face criticism from those urging tougher action against chip diversion to China.

The White House and Commerce Department have not publicly commented on the Axios report. The reported internal disagreement comes as the administration seeks to balance national security concerns with economic interests in the tech sector. The meeting included top national security and economic officials, signaling the high-level nature of the dispute. The outcome of Lutnick's planned check with Trump remains unclear, leaving the timing of the crackdown uncertain.

Meanwhile, market and policy interest in AI chip sales to China continues to grow amid the Nvidia scandal. Sean King, senior vice president at Park Strategies, joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the future of AI chip sales to China amid the Nvidia scandal. King's comments reflect wider market and policy interest in how the US will handle chip exports to China going forward. The issue has drawn attention from market analysts and policy experts.

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Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Board Scrutiny of Huang

Additionally, Nvidia stock dropped as its board weighs Jensen Huang's future. The development adds to the uncertainty surrounding the company amid the ongoing scrutiny of AI chip sales to China. The reported internal disagreement and the third authorization of the crackdown underscore the challenges in enforcing export controls on advanced semiconductors. The high-level nature of the dispute suggests the issue remains a priority for the administration.

As the situation develops, the timing of the crackdown and its impact on US-China technology competition and the global semiconductor supply chain remain uncertain. The White House and Commerce Department have not publicly commented on the Axios report.