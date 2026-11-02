Lutnick Drives Canada-US Trade Re-engagement as Carney and Trump Pursue Deal

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has led renewed Canada-US trade engagement over the last 10 days, with Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump saying they have the concept of a good deal.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been the driving force behind renewed trade engagement between Canada and the United States, according to multiple sources close to the talks.

The re-engagement began just over 10 days ago after months of stasis, and it has centered on Section 232 tariffs covering steel, aluminum, lumber and autos, which fall under Lutnick's purview. If more formalized negotiations resume later this week, as two sources say is possible, talks could bring US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer back into the fold. Those discussions would likely involve elements outside the 232 tariffs, including Keystone XL, diesel and broader energy exports.

Also read Carney says he had good call with Trump as trade talks near deal

Lutnick Drives Renewed US Canada Trade Talks

Bruce Fanjoy contributed reporting, and CTV News' Graham Richardson and Marieke Walsh also have files on this story. The US midterm elections on Tuesday are adding pressure in key Senate races. Lutnick was a disruptive force in the final days of negotiations last August. Sources close to the Canadian negotiating team say he introduced last-minute demands on culture, trade deals and autos that led talks to break down dramatically at the 11th hour.

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Canadian government sources say their relationship with Greer during summer negotiations was much more respectful and productive. Lutnick's outreach coincides by design with increased pressure on Trump ahead of the US midterm elections on Tuesday. Tariffs and the cost of living have become issues in key Senate races, including Michigan, where Republican candidate Mike Rogers has publicly denounced them despite initially being supportive.

Rogers told CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday night that he does not like the tariffs on Canadian exports and has raised the issue personally with Lutnick. He also said he would support congressional efforts to override the president on tariffs if that situation arose. In a post on X Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney characterized the last 10 days as constructive discussions. He said he had a good conversation with US President Donald Trump on the future of Canada-US trade.

Carney and Trump Seek Mutually Beneficial Deal

Carney wrote that this builds on recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs, boost affordability and fully respect Canada's languages, culture and sovereignty. He added that teams will work in the coming weeks to deliver that outcome. Trump told reporters Sunday afternoon that they had a concept of a very good deal with Canada.

He said the US has been losing money with Canada for many years, 70 to 75 years, and that they are now very close to having a deal. Trump said he spoke with the prime minister the other day and again yesterday, and they have the concept of a deal that will be great for US farmers, great for the country, and fine for Canada too.

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Two sources briefed on the conversations say the first call was 45 minutes and centered primarily on trade. The latest call was also lengthy. Sources on the Canadian side remain skeptical of the president's willingness to compromise to get a deal, though they tell CTV News the prime minister does believe Trump is serious about wanting a deal more largely.

Key Sticking Points Include Auto Tariffs

As for what a deal might look like, sources say discussions back in August are indicative of what Canadians should expect. Before those talks broke down, the Canadian negotiating team had landed on reduced tariffs for Canadian steel below a certain quota, a reduction in tariffs on aluminum, and provinces putting booze back on the shelves. One major sticking point was autos, which is part of why talks broke down.

The US offer was a reduction in tariffs to 15 per cent but only for cars and light trucks. Canada wanted that reduction extended to larger trucks manufactured in Canada. Sources say there has been some movement in discussions over the last 10 days on this, but they anticipate it will remain a difficult part of negotiations. Political analyst Tom Mulcair has discussed new developments coming from the prime minister regarding cross-border trade and the upcoming federal budget.

Carney is also heading to a Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda focused on trade and investment. Canadian taxpayers now own a part of Cohere AI, a development with implications for digital sovereignty.