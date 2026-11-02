Luka Doncic Sets NBA History With Rare Stat Line Against Lakers

Luka Doncic becomes first NBA player with 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, 5 threes. Dallas Mavericks star dominates in historic performance.

On Sunday, November 1, the Dallas Mavericks secured a crucial victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Luka Doncic delivered a historically significant performance, showcasing his dominance on both ends of the floor. His output has further solidified his early-season case for MVP honors.

Historic Statistical Achievement

Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and five three-pointers in a single game. This milestone places him in a category of one within the modern era of basketball statistics. He also became the first point guard ever to achieve five steals and five three-pointers in just one half of play. The Slovenian superstar finished the game with eight three-pointers, falling just one short of his personal career high for three-pointers made in a contest.

Also read Oilers Defeat Islanders 4-0 as McDavid Sets NHL Record with 14-Game Assist Streak

Defensive Brilliance On Display

The six-time All-Star began the game with intense energy, particularly on the defensive end. He finished the first half with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a career-high five steals. Four of those steals occurred in the first quarter alone, signaling an early disruption to the Lakers offense. His defensive awareness was noted by teammates and observers alike, highlighting his high basketball IQ and positional discipline. This two-way impact was pivotal in building the Mavericks lead before the Raptors staged a comeback attempt.

Advertisement

Team Dynamics And Game Flow

The Lakers returned to their home court after a Friday night loss where they faded after a fast start. In this Sunday contest, Los Angeles jumped out to an early lead, but Dallas maintained control through consistent scoring and defensive pressure. The Raptors managed to claw their way back, outscoring the Lakers 43-27 in the fourth quarter. Despite this late surge by the opposing team, Doncic secured his second double-double of the season. He also extended his streak to four consecutive games with at least 35 points, maintaining an offensive rhythm that has defined his start to the season.

Future Outlook And Recovery

With the game concluded, attention now turns to the schedule ahead for the Mavericks. It remains unclear if Doncic will suit up for the second game of a back-to-back set against the Miami Heat on Monday. The guard emphasized the need for physical recovery, stating he requires rest, cold tub immersion, and massage. His comments to Spectrum SportsNet underscored the physical toll of such a high-intensity performance. The team must manage his minutes carefully as they navigate a dense early-season calendar while aiming to sustain their competitive momentum.