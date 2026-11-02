Luka Doncic Scores 45 Points as Lakers Defeat Raptors

Luka Doncic recorded 45 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lakers to a 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic delivered a dominant statistical performance on Sunday night, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors at home in Los Angeles. The Slovenian superstar contributed 45 points, a season-high 15 rebounds, six assists, and five steals in the win. This prolific effort further solidified his position at the top of the NBA scoring race for the 2026 season.

Doncic Dominates Scoring Race

Doncic hit eight three-pointers during the game, increasing his early lead in the league scoring race by dropping at least 37 points in his fourth consecutive game. The star player reached the 37-point mark within the first three quarters against Toronto. He preserved the win late in the game while scoring 40 or more points for the 20th time in his 98 regular-season games with the Lakers.

Also read Scottie Barnes scores career-high 41 as Raptors fall to Magic in NBA Cup

His performance was historic in its consistency and volume. Doncic produced at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals for the second time during his tenure with the Lakers. The franchise has not had another player achieve all of those statistical marks in a single game since the 1982-83 season. This underscores the uniqueness of his current playmaking and scoring combination.

Lakers Support and Key Contributors

Austin Reaves provided strong support on the court, scoring 19 points for the Lakers. Walker Kessler also made a significant impact with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Lakers rebounded nicely from previous struggles, showing resilience in the final minutes. They led Toronto 102-76 with 90 seconds remaining in the third quarter before a tight finish ensued.

Advertisement

Cameron Carr, the Lakers first-round pick, made his NBA debut in the final 1 minute and 43 seconds of the game. He had missed the first six games of the season due to an oblique muscle injury. His return to the roster adds depth to the lineup as the team continues its regular-season campaign. Carr missed his first shots but was part of the final push to secure the victory.

Raptors Fight Back Despite Loss

Scottie Barnes led the Toronto Raptors with 29 points, while RJ Barrett added 22 points for the losing side. Toronto opened a four-game road trip with their third loss in four games, highlighting challenges on the road. The Raptors trimmed the deficit to single digits before Doncic and Reaves led a quick 9-1 rally to regain control.

The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum with under two minutes remaining. The Raptors reserves scored 11 points in 40 seconds after the Lakers removed their starters with 1 minute and 43 seconds left. This surge trimmed the Lakers 16-point deficit to 125-120, forcing Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler to return for the final few possessions to secure the win.

Injury Updates and Game Context

Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game for Toronto due to a knee injury. Reports indicate he will not play in front of his home crowd in the upcoming schedule. This absence continues to impact the Raptors defensive presence and overall lineup rotation. The team must adjust strategies without their primary scoring option for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Doncic had yet another monster first quarter, scoring 16 points with four three-pointers. He was up to 24 points and eight rebounds by halftime. This early dominance set the tone for the game, although the Raptors mounted a serious challenge in the fourth quarter. The victory improves the Lakers record while highlighting Doncic individual excellence.