Luigi Mangione Drops Psychiatric Defence in State Trial for Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione's legal team has withdrawn its intention to use an extreme emotional disturbance defence in his state murder trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a move that could impact potential sentencing if convicted. The defence had faced a deadline to provide evidence and had protested the unsealing of related hearing transcripts.

In a significant development in the high-profile case, attorneys for Luigi Mangione announced in court on Thursday that they are withdrawing their intent to use a psychiatric defence based on extreme emotional disturbance for the state-level murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson .

This defence strategy, which had been previously indicated, would have conceded the act of killing but argued that Mangione, 28, was suffering from a temporary mental state that mitigated his culpability. A message was left with his legal team for further comment, while the Manhattan district attorney's office, handling the prosecution, declined to comment. The withdrawal comes on the day the defence faced a deadline to provide prosecutors with supporting evidence for the claim.

The decision also follows the unsealing of a transcript from a secret hearing on June 3 regarding the psychiatric defence, which had been ordered public by Judge Thomas Fareri. If pursued, the extreme emotional disturbance defence could have reduced a potential murder conviction to manslaughter, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years, as opposed to a possible life sentence for murder. It is distinct from an insanity defence, which could lead to commitment in a psychiatric facility.

In a letter to Judge Fareri, defence lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo stated the defence "respectfully withdraws" its notice under New York's psychiatric defence statute. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges. His state trial is scheduled to begin on September 8, while his federal trial on stalking charges is set for October 13.

During a recent hearing, Friedman Agnifilo opposed the unsealing of the psychiatric defence materials, arguing it would prejudice his federal case where such a defence is not permitted. The victim, Brian Thompson, 50, was shot and killed on December 4, 2024, as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference. Surveillance footage showed a masked assailant shooting him from behind.

Police discovered ammunition with the words "delay," "deny," and "depose" inscribed, echoing terminology critics use to describe insurance claims practices. Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland family, was arrested five days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have linked him to the crime through a 3D-printed pistol matching the murder weapon and a notebook containing musings about targeting a health insurance executive and rebelling against what was called a "deadly, greed fuelled health insurance cartel.

" Last month, Judge Fareri ruled that the gun and notebook are admissible as evidence at trial





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Luigi Mangione Brian Thompson Unitedhealthcare Extreme Emotional Disturbance Psychiatric Defence Murder Trial New York Death Penalty Manslaughter Insurance Executive Killing

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