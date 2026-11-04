Quebec police link Cantley loose lug nuts to TikTok lug nut challenge

Police in western Quebec say a driver found lug nuts loosened on three wheels in Cantley, an incident they suspect is tied to the so-called lug nut challenge on TikTok. No one was hurt and police are asking the public for information.

Police in western Quebec say they believe the so-called lug nut challenge is behind a recent scare in Cantley. MRC des Collines de l Outaouais police said a driver was travelling on Montée de la Source on Oct. 29 when she noticed unusual vibrations coming from the wheels.

Lug Nut Challenge Definition and Warning

She pulled over and discovered that lug nuts on three of her four wheels were loose. Police said it was fortunate that no collision occurred and that no one was hurt. It is suspected that the nuts may have been loosened the night before. The lug nut challenge is an alleged social media trend, primarily associated with the TikTok platform.

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It involves people filming themselves secretly loosening or removing the lug nuts on parked vehicles. It is unclear how widespread the supposed challenge is. Searching for lug nut challenge or its associated hashtag on TikTok prompts a warning that says, Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. The warning includes a link to a page that discusses how to interact with online challenges.

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Police in Quebec have issued warnings about the lug nut challenge before. In Quebec s Eastern Townships, police said they responded to five incidents in a short time over the summer. Tampering with someone s vehicle could result in serious criminal charges that come with lengthy prison sentences upon conviction. MRC des Collines de l Outaouais police are asking anyone with information about the late October incident in the chemin Neufbourg area to contact Det.

Police Investigate Vehicle Tampering Incident

Marc Dufour at 819-459-2422, ext. 3290. Although it seems that this is an isolated incident, we still encourage citizens to report any similar situation, police said in a Facebook post, translated from French.

In addition, as we are currently in the season of tire changes, we encourage you to carefully check the tightening and safety of your nuts, especially if you are changing your tires yourself. The incident remains under investigation. Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and to check their vehicles carefully, particularly during the tire-changing season when many drivers swap tires themselves. Anyone who notices loose lug nuts or similar tampering is asked to report it to police.

Investigators say public reports can help determine whether the Cantley case is isolated or part of a broader pattern.