Lucy Woodward selected for Commonwealth Games

Jersey heptathlete Lucy Woodward has been selected for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. She will become the first islander to compete in the heptathlon at the Games in Glasgow in July. Woodward balances her training with a full-time job as an architect and is currently ranked 11th in Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the heptathlon.

Jersey heptathlete Lucy Woodward says her selection for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a dream come true. The score was enough to ensure she will become the first islander to compete in the heptathlon at the Games in Glasgow in July.

I'm so excited, I'm really happy to be selected, it's a dream come true for me, Woodward told BBC Radio Jersey. This time last year I just wouldn't have thought this was a possibility, but I've had the season of my dreams so far and it's just very quickly become a reality, and I'm just so grateful.

She is the only female competitor alongside sprinters Zach Saunders, Steve MacKay and Jamie Oldham, as well as decathlete Evan Campbell who will be the first Jersey man to compete in the 10-discipline event for the island. It's going to be incredible, kind of scary, I feel like there's a bit of mental preparation for me to keep my cool, said Woodward, who balances her training while working full-time as an architect and is currently ranked 11th in Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the heptathlon.

A lot of my friends and family are going to try and make the effort to come up so it should be a very good atmosphere and lots of people supporting for Team Jersey, she added. I think running that 800m at the end of the heptathlon with all the girls that are going to be so competitive, it's going to be a great race and then just crossing that line and being able to say that I finished a heptathlon at Commonwealth Games





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucy Woodward Commonwealth Games Heptathlon Glasgow 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising star Gracie Smith joins England Roses programme ahead of Commonwealth GamesSeventeen‑year‑old Gracie Smith secures a spot in England's full‑time Roses squad for 2026‑27 after breakthrough performances in the Netball Super League, as the national program expands its development pathway.

Read more »

'We shouldn't be in this position' on Israel gamesRepublic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman insists questions on whether they should face Israel in the upcoming Nations League 'should not have landed on our toes'.

Read more »

Commonwealth Games 'huge' for Para sportScottish swimmer Toni Shaw believes this summer's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will be 'absolutely huge' for the Para sport community.

Read more »

Riverhawks begin baseball season with first of 27 theme nights at all home gamesGood times are in the forecast starting Friday night at Edmonton’s Re/Max Field.

Read more »