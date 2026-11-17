Montreal Alouettes players publicly backed quarterback Davis Alexander on Tuesday after a 37-30 Grey Cup loss to the Edmonton Elks, as the CFL Most Outstanding Player underwent medical evaluation and faced social media criticism.

Montreal Alouettes players defended quarterback Davis Alexander on Tuesday as the team cleaned out its lockers at Olympic Stadium, three days after a 37-30 Grey Cup loss to the Edmonton Elks in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Davis Alexander Faces Medical Evaluation

Alexander, the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, threw for 226 yards and one touchdown while completing 58 per cent of his passes. He also rushed for a second-half touchdown, but the production fell far short of his spectacular regular season. He wore a sling on his throwing arm at his post-game news conference and was unavailable to reporters Tuesday as he underwent medical evaluation.

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He played through a hamstring injury and favoured his right shoulder after a third-quarter hit by Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney. Alouettes head coach Jason Maas unsuccessfully challenged the play for roughing the passer. The loss marked Alexander's second consecutive championship game defeat. Alexander has faced widespread criticism on social media, with fans and some former players suggesting he needs to keep his emotions in check.

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Former CFL quarterback Darian Durant said on 620 CKRM in Regina that Alexander gets a little too fired up in some instances. Durant added that Alexander will learn with experience that staying calm, cool and collected in pressure-packed situations can lead to better decisions. Former Edmonton defensive tackle Eddie Steele wrote on social media that Alexander has some growing up and maturing to do, adding that he is now universally known as a complainer by everyone.

Receiver Tyson Philpot disagreed with that characterization. He said Davis is going to play the way he plays and he is always going to be with him. Philpot said Alexander is who he is and you cannot take away what he did this season. Philpot said Alexander plays with his emotions on his sleeve, is confident and has swagger.

He noted the media will always say one thing, but at the end of the day Alexander is the same as everyone else, adding that Alexander could have played better, he could have played better, and everyone could have played better. Alexander's temper flared a few times Sunday, particularly after Carney slammed him to the turf in the third quarter.

Receiver Tyler Snead said he loves the way Alexander plays the game and goes about it, saying Alexander plays with his heart on his sleeve and it is contagious, making the team play harder and rally behind him. Snead said if your leader acts soft and plays soft, then your team is gonna be soft, but Alexander is not like that.

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Defenders Back Quarterback

He called Alexander a tough guy who plays through injuries and was the head of the whole team all year. Snead also said the league reviewed the non-call on the hit, and while the team might think differently, the league called what they called. In the regular season, Alexander finished second in the CFL with 5,257 passing yards and 35 touchdowns against just four interceptions on 72.1 per cent completions. He led the Alouettes to a league-best 14-4 record.

After the loss, Alexander said he was disappointed and embarrassed in himself, not anybody else. He said if you are the best player in the league, you should go and win that. Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku said Montreal's defence did not hold up its end. Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, Alexander's former mentor, scored four touchdowns, including two rushing majors.

Cantin-Arku said the team should have won that game with 30 points and let Fajardo look like Lamar Jackson. He said the loss hurts, it is on the defence, and he knows they will be better. Philpot led the league with 1,809 receiving yards in 16 games and set a Canadian receiving yards record as Alexander's favourite target. He knows NFL teams might call next spring and expects to pick up the phone.

Philpot Eyes NFL Future

Philpot said people know what kind of money gets made over there and he wants to do what is best for his family. He is under contract as the CFL's highest-paid receiver through 2027. He said his family is in Canada now, but if opportunities make the most sense for him, he will be open to them.