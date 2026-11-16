Louisville Upsets UConn as South Carolina Holds No. 1 Spot

The Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll shifts after Louisville defeats UConn. South Carolina retains the top ranking despite a close win over USC.

The Associated Press Top 25 women's college basketball poll witnessed significant movement following a weekend of high-stakes matchups, although the South Carolina Gamecocks managed to retain their position at the very top of the rankings. The Gamecocks held off the USC Trojans in a tense showdown known as The Real SC, securing their spot as the number one team in this week's poll. This result kept the Gamecocks ahead of the competition despite a challenging victory that required strong individual performances to secure the win against a formidable rival.

Cardinals Stun Huskies in Major Upset

The Louisville Cardinals delivered the most dramatic result of the weekend by defeating the UConn Huskies with a score of 69-51, marking their first victory over the Huskies since December 2021. Louisville held UConn to just 16 first-half points, dominating the game from the opening tip and securing an 18-point margin of victory. This win represents the second-largest victory for Louisville against a top-five opponent in the NCAA era, significantly boosting their standing in the rankings as they moved up from number seven to number four. The Huskies, now sitting at number seven with a 2-1 record, suffered their largest loss in two decades and their first wire-to-wire defeat since December 2023.

Also read Louisville’s 16-14 win over North Carolina ends in big brawl

Gamecocks Edge Trojans in Tight Contest

South Carolina defended its number one ranking by defeating the USC Trojans 89-85 in a game decided by a single possession in the final minute. Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with a career-high 28 points, which stands as the highest scoring output by a South Carolina player against an AP top-five opponent in the last 25 seasons. JuJu Watkins scored 25 points for the Trojans, who finished the game shooting 41% from the halfcourt compared to South Carolina's 53% success rate. The loss drops USC to number four in the poll with a 3-1 record, while South Carolina improves to 4-0 and maintains its lead at the top of the hierarchy.

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Hawkeyes Hand Vanderbilts First Defeat

In another top-10 clash, the Iowa Hawkeyes moved into the rankings by defeating Vanderbilt 75-65, handing the Commodores their first loss of the season. Chazadi Wright led Iowa in scoring with 16 points, while Ava Heiden recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, marking her tenth career achievement of that nature. Iowa entered the poll at number eight with a 4-1 record, showcasing their offensive capability against a ranked opponent. The victory reinforces Iowa's position in the top tier of the conference and the national landscape, adding to their growing list of impressive wins early in the season.

Top 25 Rankings and Upcoming Schedule

The Michigan Wolverines remain at number two in the poll after improving to 23-1 against unranked opponents since the start of last season, securing a 3-0 record for the current season. Duke Blue Devils hold the fifth spot with a 4-0 record, bolstered by Toby Fournier's 20 points in her second game back from injury. The Texas Longhorns sit at number six with a 4-0 record and a 48-game home winning streak, despite All-American Madison Booker sitting out. The LSU Tigers are ranked ninth with a 4-0 record, though questions remain regarding guard MiLaysia Fulwiley's availability following an arrest. UCLA rounds out the top ten at number ten with a perfect 4-0 record after a dominant 55-34 win over Princeton.