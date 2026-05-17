Louisiana Republican primary: Donald Trump supports challenger to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

Hours after the polls closed in Louisiana's Republican primary, President Donald Trump and his campaign staff went public with their support for a challenger to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. This move continues the President's effort to purge the Republican Party of politicians he views as disloyal.

Polls close in Louisiana Republican primary as Trump backs challenger to Sen. Bill Cassidy (BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy faced a political reckoning Saturday night as polls closed in Louisiana's Republican primary, with President Donald Trump supporting a challenger in another attempt to purge his party of people he views as disloyal.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is fighting for his political life in Louisiana's Republican primary on Saturday as he faces a challenge backed by President Donald Trump, the latest attempt by the president to purge the party of politicians he views as disloyal. NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- U.S. Sen.

Bill Cassidy is fighting for his political life in Louisiana's Republican primary on Saturday as he faces a challenge backed by President Donald Trump, the latest attempt by the president to purge the party of politicians he views as disloyal. Every Saturday, Peter Mansbridge provides thoughtful takes on this week's news stories. Subscribe for FREE! You can unsubscribe any time.





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Louisiana Republican Primary Donald Trump Bill Cassidy Republican Party Politicians He Views As Disloyal

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