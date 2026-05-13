Louisiana Officials Reach Tentative $4.8 Million Settlement with Family of Ronald Greene, Killed by Highway Patrol Troopers During a Violent Traffic Stop

Louisiana officials have agreed to a tentative $4.8 million settlement with the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died during a violent 2019 roadside arrest carried out by five white officers. The settlement would end a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family following Greene's death.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials have agreed to a tentative $4.8 million settlement with the family of Ronald Greene , a Black motorist who died during a violent 2019 roadside arrest carried out by five white officers.

The family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit following Greene's death, which received widespread attention after footage emerged showing troopers punching, kicking, and using stun guns on him outside Monroe. Last year, federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against the troopers involved in Greene's fatal arrest.

Two years after Greene's death, the circumstances of the traffic stop remained shrouded in secrecy, with state police initially denying the use of stun guns and claiming Greene died due to a tree collision during a pursuit. However, the AP later obtained video footage showing the opposite. The case sparked an investigation by the Justice Department under both President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, with the latter rescinding findings of excessive force, which were first made under the former.

Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. [Link to full article: https://apnews.com/article/new-orleans-la-2ce2ca27c5c092e9efea3eec7d70f76a





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Settlement Wrongful Death Lawsuit Federal Lawsuit Ronald Greene High-Speed Chase Excessive Force Louisiana State Police

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