Louise Arbour Installed as Canada's 31st Governor General in Ceremony Marked by Indigenous Honors and Military Salute

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was sworn in as Canada's 31st governor general in Ottawa, succeeding Mary Simon. The inauguration featured a 21 gun salute, indigenous drum circle, poetry reading and musical performances, and highlighted the presentation of the newly approved great seal of Canada.

Ottawa witnessed a historic transition on June 8 2026 as former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was sworn in as Canada 's 31st governor general , succeeding Mary Simon.

The ceremony unfolded with military precision and cultural reverence, reflecting the nation's commitment to diversity and tradition. The day began in the early morning with a gathering of indigenous leaders from the Algonquin community, who welcomed the arriving dignitaries with a drum circle performed by the Eagle River Singers and a dance presentation by members of the Pikwakanagan First Nation.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the procession moved toward the Senate chamber where the central band of the Canadian Armed Forces provided a resonant backdrop for the proceedings. Among the attendees were former prime minister Jean Chrétien, former governors general Adrienne Clarkson and David Johnston, as well as senior parliamentary officials including Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne and House of Commons Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia.

The ceremony also featured prominent indigenous representatives: Assembly of First Nations chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Métis National Council president Victoria Pruden and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami leader Natan Obed, underscoring the inclusive spirit of the event. At precisely ten fifteen a.m. the formal installation took place. Louise Arbour, dressed in a royal blue jacket and black trousers, stood beside Prime Minister Mark Carney and his spouse Diana Fox Carney as the new great seal of Canada was presented.

The seal, approved by King Charles during his previous visit, symbolises the authority of the Crown and will now be used to authenticate official documents. The outgoing governor general Mary Simon, accompanied by her spouse Whit Fraser, participated in the ceremonial handing over, placing the seal in Arbour's hands before departing for the final time.

The ceremony was punctuated by a 21 gun salute, a poetry reading celebrating Canadian literary heritage, and two musical performances by acclaimed Canadian artists, adding artistic flourish to the state occasion. The event concluded with a photograph on the red carpet, capturing Arbour flanked by Chief Justice Richard Wagner, the prime minister and other senior officials.

The image reflected a moment of continuity and change, marking the beginning of Arbour's tenure as the nation's representative of the Crown and as a symbol of Canada's evolving identity





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Louise Arbour Governor General Canada Indigenous Ceremony Great Seal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Louise Arbour Sworn In as Canada's 31st Governor General Amid PompFormer Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was installed as Canada's governor general today in a ceremony featuring a poetry reading, military salutes and a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Prime Minister Mark Carney, outgoing viceregal Mary Simon and First Nations leaders attended. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is addressing separatist sentiment in Alberta, and the Bank of Canada is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged amid geopolitical concerns.

Read more »

Louise Arbour Installed as Canada's 31st Governor GeneralFormer Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will be installed as Canada's 31st governor general with a ceremony featuring a 21‑gun salute, poetry, music and traditional Inuit rites. The event marks the transition from former Governor General Mary Simon and highlights Arbour's distinguished career as a human‑rights prosecutor.

Read more »

Louise Arbour becomes Canada's new governor generalOTTAWA — Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour's installation ceremony to become Canada's 31st governor general is set to include a 21-gun salute, a poetry reading and two musical performances by Canadian artists.

Read more »

The Latest: Louise Arbour being installed as Canada's 31st Governor GeneralOTTAWA — Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will be installed as Canada's 31st Governor General today, replacing Mary Simon.

Read more »