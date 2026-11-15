Lotus L. Kang Wins 2026 Sobey Art Award at National Gallery of Canada

Toronto-born multimedia artist Lotus L. Kang has won the 2026 Sobey Art Award, receiving the $100,000 grand prize at a ceremony held November 15, 2026, at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa.

Toronto-born multimedia artist Lotus L. Kang has won the 2026 Sobey Art Award, one of Canada's most significant honors for contemporary creativity. The award ceremony took place on November 15th, 2026, at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press first reported this development on the same date, with David Augustine serving as the primary author of the initial coverage. Kang was announced as the winner of the 2026 Sobey Art Award during the official event. She received the $100,000 grand prize for her exceptional contributions to the Canadian art scene. The jury commended her for a decade-long commitment to her artistic practice.

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Lotus L. Kang's Artistic Practice And International Recognition

They highlighted the increasing international recognition of her work as a key factor in the decision. Her portfolio frequently incorporates photographic film, found objects, and everyday materials to create compelling sculptures and installations. This signature approach has distinguished her within the Canadian contemporary art community. The jury's recognition underscores the impact of her sustained creative output.

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Five other artists were named finalists in the 2026 competition and will each receive $25,000. The shortlisted artists include Melaw Nakehk'o, Samuel Roy-Bois, Audie Murray, Caroline Monnet, and Shane Perley-Dutcher. This group represents a diverse range of artistic voices and practices within the Canadian contemporary art community. Their inclusion on the shortlist reflects the high caliber of talent selected for this prestigious award cycle.

The total financial value of the 2026 Sobey Art Award reached $465,000. This sum includes the grand prize, the five finalist prizes, and support for the 24 artists on the longlist. Each of the 24 longlisted artists received $10,000. This substantial funding structure supports artists at pivotal stages in their careers.

Sobey Art Award Exhibition Details And Public Display

The 23rd year of the award demonstrates its enduring importance in the national cultural landscape. Works by all six finalists will remain on public display at the National Gallery of Canada. The exhibition is scheduled to run until January 3rd, 2027. This extended display period allows the public to engage with the diverse practices of the award participants.

The exhibition serves as a critical platform for showcasing emerging and established Canadian talent. Art enthusiasts and critics have the opportunity to view the selected works before the exhibition closes at the beginning of 2027. The recognition of Lotus L. Kang and her peers underscores the vitality of Canada's contemporary art sector. The award continues to provide significant visibility and financial support to artists working across various media.

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The involvement of The Canadian Press ensures that this news reaches a broad audience. The detailed reporting by David Augustine highlights the specific achievements of the winners. This event reaffirms the National Gallery's role as a central hub for artistic excellence in Ottawa.