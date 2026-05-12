Corporate consolidation is leading to the closure of newsrooms in Nigeria, and the free press is under direct attack. Additional struggles have arisen among families who are forced to grieve while attending a traditional Yoruba funeral during a time of economic collapse in Nigeria. The author shares his personal journey and the struggles faced by the Nigerian media industry.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost. Our father's body lay on a plinth the color of gunmetal. He was covered by a simple white sheet up to his collarbone, above which his shaved head was supported by a stone headrest. Looking at him, it was as if his body had shrunk in tandem with his dissembling life.

I shivered. The visitation room in Omega Funeral Home was as cold as a meat locker, while outside the rainy season had turned Lagos into a sauna. When I grabbed my brother Femi's hand, I was reminded of the pain that flooded me when he called with the news of our father's death. I asked nothing.

I said nothing. I dropped my phone and slumped forward, burying my face in my hands. I felt pain so excruciating that I could not cry. Our father, Joshua Kayode Adepitan, had been hospitalized with a fever for one day and was dead the next due to a blockage in his colon, a condition we later found out was treatable.

It had been only three months since I last saw my father, during my annual visit following the New Year. For years I arranged for my father to fly out to visit me in the U.K. to attend celebrations and to spend time with me.

However, the day before he was due to arrive, he would always call to cancel with excuses about some business deal in progress or warnings from his religious prophets, who warned him about his safety and urged him to stay home and fast. So instead I traveled to him.

After his death, Femi and I had flown from our respective homes in London to Lagos to oversee the daunting task of laying to rest a once accomplished and respected man who lost everything he loved and lived the last two decades of his life as a recluse in the darkening shadows of failure and disrepute.



We will honor him with a traditional Yoruba funeral, Femi said, trying to console me. We will celebrate the man he once was.

, My father was my hero growing up. He was a proud Yoruba man who clawed his way from obscurity and poverty in rural Nigeria to a life of success and respect. A natural storyteller, he commanded every room he walked into with his presence and delighted audiences with his wit.

I loved listening to his tales of growing up in the colonial era, of winning scholarships to universities abroad, of meeting my British mother in Sweden, and his triumphant return home to set up two successful businesses and build a beautiful home in the affluent suburbs of Lagos. I cherished the times he let me accompany him to his furniture factory to inspect newly completed orders waiting to be delivered to offices and hotels.

I loved how he took time to explain how to identify the different types of wood by the smell and the patterns etched into the grain or when he let me ride shotgun on his speedboat as he floored the engines along the Atlantic coast, and all the times he recounted my favorite story about his grandmother, who encouraged his ambition by telling him,\"You can do anything you put your mind to\". Our small family unit revolved around my father.

He was our source of stability, security and fun. All I ever wanted was to be like my father





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Consolidation Newspaper Closures Economic Collapse Yoruba Funeral Personal Experience Nigeria Media Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Avalanche's first loss in postseason, comeback win in Game 3The Colorado Avalanche faced their first loss in the postseason after a 5-1 victory in Game 3 of their second-round NHL playoff series against the Minnesota Wild. The Avalanche had more lapses in defensive coverage than they exhibited in the first two games, but they bounced back with a strong performance from their goalie and a strong offensive showing from their star player, Mikko Kaprizov.

Read more »

Blue Jays Sputter in Heavy Loss to Angels as Offense and Pitching FalterThe Toronto Blue Jays failed to sustain early momentum against the Los Angeles Angels, losing 6-1 in a game marked by weak offense and a crucial pitching collapse door Eric Lauer. The defeat raises concerns about the team’s performance as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays in their next series.

Read more »

Cineplex reports $22.4M Q1 loss, revenue up 16 per cent from year earlierCineplex Inc. reported a loss of $22.4 million in its first quarter compared with a loss of $36.6 million as year earlier as its revenue rose 16 per cent.

Read more »

Kevin Holland trolls Joaquin Buckley over UFC 328 lossJoaquin Buckley’s words are coming back to bite him after his UFC 328 loss against Sean Brady.

Read more »