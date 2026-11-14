US air traffic ground stop from faulty router cancels thousands of flights

A faulty router and contractor error caused a US air traffic control ground stop that cancelled thousands of flights and disrupted Canadian airports. Officials expect normal operations by Sunday but warn inconsistencies remain.

A faulty router and a contractor error caused the US air traffic control ground stop that cancelled thousands of flights, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Faulty Router And Contractor Error Caused Stop

He added that officials do not believe the incident was a cyber attack at all. The hours-long freeze disrupted air travel worldwide and left Canadian travellers facing delays and cancellations. Duffy said a contractor was doing routine maintenance to upgrade copper wire to fibre optic cable when something went wrong. The issue involved faulty equipment in an incredibly old telecommunication system.

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The problem is under investigation. Duffy also pointed to inconsistencies in the air traffic control system that prompted the shutdown. Aviation analyst Peter Lemme called the loss of both voice communication and surveillance data disturbing. The former flight controls engineer told CTV News Channel Saturday that the industry will learn from the failure.

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Losing communications and surveillance at the same time is a serious concern, he said. US air travel is expected to return to normal by the end of the day on Sunday, according to American officials. Some experts suggested that estimate could not be guaranteed. The ripple effects of the hours-long freeze have been felt by Canadian travellers at airports across the country as they deal with flight delays and cancellations.

Canadian Travellers Face Delays And Cancellations

Hundreds of flights were impacted at Pearson airport as air travel resumed following the US ground stop. Forty flights were cancelled at Montreal airport Saturday as operations resumed after the FAA ground stop. The ground stop affected thousands of flights globally and prompted widespread schedule changes. Passengers in Canada may have questions about their air passenger rights amid the US travel chaos.

The disruption came after the Federal Aviation Administration halted flights because of the air traffic control issue. The agency has not said when all systems will be fully normal. The incident has raised concerns about the aging telecommunications infrastructure that supports air traffic control. Maintenance work to replace copper wire with fibre optic cable was underway when the fault occurred.

The contractor error or faulty router was to blame, according to Duffy. Duffy said the situation is not believed to be a cyber attack. The inconsistencies in the system prompted the shutdown, he said. The investigation is ongoing.

Impacts Reported At Pearson And Montreal Airports

The ground stop lasted for hours and caused a cascade of cancellations and delays. Canadian airports in Toronto, Montreal and elsewhere reported impacts. At Pearson, hundreds of flights were affected. At Montreal, 40 flights were cancelled on Saturday.

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Travellers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest information. The US transportation secretary said the faulty router and contractor error were to blame. He also said the system had inconsistencies that led to the shutdown. The FAA has not released a full timeline of the event.

Officials expect normal operations by Sunday. Experts said the loss of both voice and surveillance data is rare and troubling. Lemme said the industry will learn from what happened. He called the situation disturbing.

Cause Remains Under Investigation Not Cyber Related

The cause remains under investigation, and officials said they do not believe it was cyber related. The ground stop cancelled thousands of flights and affected airports around the world. Canadian travellers faced delays and cancellations throughout the day. Air travel is resuming, but some disruption may continue.

Passengers are urged to confirm their flight status before going to the airport.