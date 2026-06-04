Los Angeles Rams Restructure Myles Garrett's Contract to Maintain Elite Status

The Los Angeles Rams have adjusted Myles Garrett's contract, shifting guarantee vesting and reconfiguring bonuses without altering the total value. This move keeps the reigning Defensive Player of the Year among the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterbacks as he joins a formidable Rams defense.

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly reworked the contract of Myles Garrett , the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which he originally signed with the Cleveland Browns last year.

While the Rams and Garrett did not agree on an entirely new deal, Los Angeles adjusted the existing contract structure. The modification shifts the vesting date of his guarantees back by a few months, according to Ian Rapoport.

However, as reported by James Palmer Fowler, the Rams are essentially borrowing from a future year on Garrett's contract, meaning the total value remains unchanged. The adjustments involve converting some option bonuses into signing bonuses and reconfiguring workout bonuses that were scheduled for the later years of the deal. The restructured contract is reportedly complete with an average annual salary of $40.8 million, keeping Garrett among the league's highest-paid non-quarterbacks.

Currently, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. holds the title of the NFL's highest-paid non-QB. Garrett's performance on the field justifies the premium. In the 2025 season, his ninth and final year with the Browns, the dominant edge rusher recorded 23 sacks. He also accumulated an impressive 33 tackles for loss, a figure that stood alone at the top of the league; no other player recorded more than 28 in that season.

Despite facing constant double teams and chip blocks, Garrett consistently disrupts opposing offenses. According to Next Gen Stats, the now-30-year-old ranked third among qualifying defensive linemen in pressure rate at 16.3%. He also led that group with an average pass rush get-off time of 0.70 seconds, showcasing his explosive first step. The Rams have been active this offseason, investing heavily in premium talent at impact positions.

Months before reworking Garrett's deal, they signed cornerback Quincy Wilson to a lucrative extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time. That signing came after the Rams traded for the two-time All-Pro, who brought a pair of Super Bowl championships from his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs





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Myles Garrett Los Angeles Rams NFL Contract Defensive Player Of The Year Salary Restructuring Cleveland Browns Will Anderson Jr. Quincy Wilson Kansas City Chiefs

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