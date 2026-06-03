Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Heads to November Runoff After Turbulent First Term

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass advanced to a November runoff in her reelection bid after a first term shaped by a devastating wildfire, homelessness, and criticism from challengers including Republican Spencer Pratt and progressive Nithya Raman.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has advanced to a November runoff in her bid for reelection after a turbulent first term marked by the most destructive wildfire in city history and persistent homelessness.

Bass, a Democrat and former member of Congress who is the first Black woman to serve as mayor, surpassed a large field of contenders to qualify for the second round of voting. In early returns, she led alongside Republican Spencer Pratt, a former reality television star known for appearing on The Hills, who capitalized on dissatisfaction with the city's response to crises.

The race drew national attention as a barometer for sentiment toward liberal urban governance, with Pratt using viral AI-generated videos to amplify his messaging. Bass acknowledged her time in office has been bumpy but pointed to reductions in homelessness and a historically low homicide rate as evidence of progress. She has lined up support from the Democratic establishment, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as powerful labor unions.

However, the mayor faces criticism over her absence when the Palisades Fire ignited in January 2025, destroying homes including Pratt's and killing 12 people. Many residents feel recovery has been too slow.

Additionally, makeshift encampments and rows of rusting RVs remain widespread across the city despite statistical improvements in homelessness. Other notable candidates included Nithya Raman, a progressive city council member formerly allied with Bass, who campaigned on reducing inequality and boosting housing construction. Tech entrepreneur Adam Miller and community activist Rae Huang also ran. Voter turnout appeared light, with 14 names on the ballot.

Pratt framed the contest as a two-person race between himself and Bass, while Bass warned that Pratt and Raman were absent during recent immigration raids. The election unfolds as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympics and 2026 World Cup games, amid concerns over police funding and staffing. Population in the region is declining, with Los Angeles County losing about 54,000 people from July 2024 to July 2025, the largest numeric drop in the nation.

Crime statistics are down, but public safety remains a concern. Voters expressed mixed opinions. Jose Rivera backed Bass for a second term, saying she has done a pretty good job overall. Leo Blain favored Raman, citing her understanding of the city and coalition-building skills.

Bass herself appealed to supporters, stating, I appreciate you for standing with me when others doubted me, because you know who I am. I have devoted my entire life to serving the city that I love, where I was born, and I am going to continue to do that all the way to victory in November.

The runoff in November will determine whether Bass retains her seat or yields to a challenger in a city grappling with wildfires, housing costs, and infrastructure decay





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