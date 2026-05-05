Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Faces Uphill Battle in June 2 Primary Amid Criticism and Challenger’s Surge

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass struggles to defend her record as challenger Spencer Pratt gains momentum, highlighting her mishandling of crises and a growing voter backlash. With endorsements from high-profile Democrats, Bass faces a tough primary against a grassroots candidate fueled by personal tragedy and public anger.

As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass prepares for the June 2 primary, her campaign appears increasingly desperate, with critics accusing her of mishandling crises and failing to connect with voters.

The mayor’s recent interview with former MSNBC anchor Katie Phang took a contentious turn when she dismissed grassroots activist and mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt as inexperienced and exploitative. Bass claimed she had never heard of Pratt before the race, stating, I feel like he’s exploiting the grief of people in the Palisades, and I think that’s reprehensible. I am so well served and I served at the state and federal level. I have the relationships.

I know how our government works. Pratt, whose home was destroyed in the 2025 Palisades fire, fired back on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, accusing Bass of negligence and cover-ups. Yeah, I’m not sure if Karen Bass forgot that she let my house burn down and my parents’ house burn down, and I had actual neighbors burn alive across the street from my childhood home.

Pratt’s campaign has gained traction, raising nearly $540,000 in the first filing period, outpacing Bass’s $495,000 haul. However, Bass still holds a significant cash advantage with nearly $2.3 million on hand. The race has become a stark contrast between Bass’s establishment backing—including endorsements from Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Schiff—and Pratt’s grassroots appeal. Harris praised Bass’s record, citing a two-year decline in homelessness and reduced crime rates, but critics argue these claims are misleading.

Meanwhile, Pratt’s message of accountability resonates with voters frustrated by Bass’s handling of disasters like the Palisades fire. With the primary looming, the race has crystallized into a battle between entrenched political elites and a fiery challenger armed with personal tragedy and a demand for change. If Bass’s leadership represents the status quo, voters may decide on June 2 that it’s time for a new direction





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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Spencer Pratt June 2 Primary Palisades Fire

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