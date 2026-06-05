Los Angeles Man Charged with Murder in the Fatal Stabbing of Veteran Actor James Handy

Veteran actor James Handy was found dead with a stab wound in his front yard. Police arrested his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, on a murder charge. The case has shocked Hollywood and a bail of $2 million has been set.

Los Angeles police announced Thursday that Michael Gledhill , 44, has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the death of veteran character actor James Handy .

The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning when officers responded to a frantic 911 call in which the caller, later identified as Gledhill, declared, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

" Upon arrival at a residential property in the city's Westside district, detectives discovered Handy, 81, lying unconscious in his front yard with a single stab wound to the chest. The elderly actor was immediately transported to a nearby medical facility, but despite emergency treatment he was pronounced dead a short time later. James Handy, a familiar face on both the silver screen and television, had built a career spanning more than four decades.

He first gained widespread recognition for his role as a quirky exterminator in the 1995 adventure comedy "Jumanji," and more recently appeared as the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick.

" His extensive résumé also includes recurring parts on high‑profile crime series such as "NCIS: Los Angeles," "The Closer," and "Cold Case," as well as guest spots on numerous other shows. Colleagues described him as a talented, humble, and gracious professional. Pam Ellis‑Evenas, a partner at Ellis Talent Group, expressed her shock and sadness, writing that she could not have asked for a more gifted and kind client and friend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Gledhill, who resides in the same house with his mother-Handy's former girlfriend-confessed to the crime at the scene. He was booked on a single count of murder, and a bail package of two million U.S. dollars was set.

As of the time of reporting, there was no indication that Gledhill had secured legal representation; county jail records do not list an attorney, and attempts to contact the public defender's office have not been returned. The motive behind the stabbing remains under investigation, and detectives are probing the relationship dynamics among Handy, his former partner, and Gledhill to determine whether financial, personal, or other factors played a role.

The case has sent ripples through Hollywood, with many industry peers offering condolences and urging for a swift and thorough judicial process. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has scheduled a preliminary hearing for next month, and officials have promised to keep the public informed as new details emerge





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James Handy Michael Gledhill Los Angeles Homicide Hollywood Murder Murder Investigation

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