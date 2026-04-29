Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Versatile Infielder/Outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald from Toronto Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald from the Toronto Blue Jays in a cash deal, adding depth and versatility to their roster. Fitzgerald, who had a standout season with the San Francisco Giants in 2024, brings a strong minor and major league track record to the Dodgers. The move comes as the team adjusts its 40-man roster by transferring Landon Knack to the 60-day injured list.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of versatile infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations.

This transaction marks a strategic move between two of last season’s World Series contenders, as the Dodgers seek to enhance their lineup depth ahead of the upcoming campaign. Fitzgerald, who was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays last week, brings a wealth of experience and adaptability to the Dodgers’ roster. His journey through the minor and major leagues showcases a resilient career trajectory, making him a valuable addition to the team.

Fitzgerald’s professional career began with the San Francisco Giants organization, where he spent the early part of the 2025 season at Triple-A Sacramento before being released on March 30. The Toronto Blue Jays quickly scooped him up for cash considerations, and he played six games at Triple-A Buffalo, batting 3 for 20. Despite the modest performance, Fitzgerald’s track record in the major leagues is impressive.

Over 178 games with the Giants from 2023 to 2025, he maintained a .252 batting average, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 53 RBIs. His standout season came in 2024, when he batted .280 with 15 home runs and 34 RBIs in 96 games, demonstrating his potential as a consistent offensive threat.

In addition to his major league experience, Fitzgerald has a robust minor league resume, having played 477 games over seven seasons with a .260 batting average, 77 home runs, and 279 RBIs. Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft out of the University of Louisville, Fitzgerald’s versatility and power-hitting ability make him a promising asset for the Dodgers.

To accommodate Fitzgerald on their 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-hander Landon Knack to the 60-day injured list, a move that underscores the team’s commitment to optimizing their roster for the season ahead. As the Dodgers continue to fine-tune their lineup, Fitzgerald’s addition could prove pivotal in their quest for another championship run





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