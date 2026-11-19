Lorne Doerkson and 63 Conservatives take office in British Columbia, ending NDP rule after an election triggered by US tariff threats and economic concerns.

Lorne Doerkson and sixty-three fellow Conservative members are taking their oaths of office at the British Columbia legislature on Friday, marking the formal transition of power in the province. The incoming sixty-four member conservative caucus is set to assume control almost two months after the snap election was triggered by outgoing premier David Eby.

Conservative Government Takes Office In Victoria

Doerkson will be sworn in as British Columbia's thirty-eighth premier alongside his Conservative cabinet. This swearing-in ceremony occurs on Friday, November 20, 2026, following the general election held on October 24, 2026. The event signifies the end of the New Democratic Party's nine-year tenure in the provincial government. The Conservative victory represents a decisive shift in the political landscape of British Columbia.

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Outgoing Premier David Eby Resigns

David Eby resigned as leader of the New Democratic Party shortly after the polls closed on October 24, 2026. His party was reduced from power to just twenty-seven seats out of ninety-three total positions in the legislature. Eby had called the election approximately two years into his mandate to create a firebreak against economic threats. He specifically cited concerns regarding tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump and the spread of Trump-style politics into British Columbia.

Economic Deficit And Political Strategy

The outgoing premier argued that his party's narrow one-seat majority at the time prevented bold action against economic attacks from the United States. Instead, the election highlighted the New Democrats' accumulated fourteen billion dollar deficit over their nine years in office. Eby stated that the majority government was necessary to take big swings on behalf of the province. The Conservative victory was seen by many as a referendum on the fiscal record of the previous administration.

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Doerkson Led Interim Conservative Leadership

Lorne Doerkson became the interim leader of the Conservative Party just days before the election was called. He campaigned on a platform to address the economic challenges posed by international trade tensions. Doerkson now leads a caucus of sixty-four legislators, a significant increase from the previous Conservative standing. The new government is expected to implement policies aimed at mitigating the impact of U.S. tariffs on British Columbia.

Oath Of Office For Remaining Legislators

While the Conservative members take their oaths on Friday, other legislators will follow in the coming week. Elected New Democrats and two Green Party legislators are scheduled to take their oaths of office next week. This staggered swearing-in process allows for the immediate formation of the new cabinet under Premier Doerkson. The full legislature will be complete by early next week, finalizing the political transition in British Columbia.