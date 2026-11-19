Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson is sworn in as British Columbia's new premier alongside 63 colleagues. The party wins a landslide victory ending the NDP's nine-year rule.

Political transition begins in British Columbia as members of the incoming Conservative government take their oaths of office at the legislature on Friday. Sixty-three Conservative legislators, led by premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, will assume their roles nearly two months after then-Premier David Eby triggered a snap election by visiting Government House. This ceremonial swearing-in marks the official transfer of power from the New Democrats to the Conservatives following a decisive provincial election.

Conservative Swearing-In Process and Leadership

Lorne Doerkson, who had served as the interim leader of the Conservative Party just days before the election was called, will be sworn in as British Columbia's thirty-eighth premier on Friday. He will be joined by the rest of his Conservative cabinet as they take the oath of office. The ceremony signifies the end of the New Democratic Party's nine-year tenure in government and the beginning of a new legislative chapter under Conservative leadership. Doerkson's ascension follows a campaign where he positioned himself as a counterweight to federal economic pressures and provincial fiscal mismanagement.

Also read Sixty-four B.C. Conservatives including premier-designate Doerkson…

Election Results and Recount Procedures

While Elections BC reports a final seat count of sixty-four Conservatives, twenty-seven New Democrats, and two Greens, the official certification remains pending two judicial recounts. These recounts are scheduled to begin on November 23 in the ridings of Kelowna-Centre and Ladysmith-Oceanside. In Kelowna-Centre, Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen leads New Democrat Loyal Wooldridge by a narrow margin of forty-three votes. Meanwhile, in Ladysmith-Oceanside, incumbent New Democrat Stephanie Higginson holds a fifty-vote lead over Conservative challenger Kris McNichol. These tight margins have necessitated additional scrutiny to ensure the final legislative composition is accurately recorded.

New Democrat Defeat and Fiscal Context

The New Democrats suffered a significant electoral defeat, dropping from their previous standing to just twenty-seven of ninety-three seats. Former Premier David Eby acknowledged during the campaign that his party's fragile one-seat majority had constrained their ability to implement major policies. Eby argued that this precarious position prevented his government from taking big swings on behalf of the province while responding to economic attacks from the United States. The election result heavily emphasized the New Democrats' record in office, which included an accumulated deficit of fourteen billion dollars. Following the polls closing on October 24, Eby resigned as the party leader, marking the end of an era defined by fiscal challenges and reduced legislative authority.

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Mixed Reactions from Incoming and Outgoing Members

Cathie Ounsted, the MLA-elect for Saanich-South, expressed her excitement about the swearing-in process, stating she is really thrilled to begin her work. She described the opportunity to represent her constituents as an honour and confirmed she is completely ready for the responsibilities ahead. However, Ounsted also noted that her biggest learning curve involves navigating the physical layout of the legislative building. Her comments reflect the enthusiasm of the incoming Conservative caucus, who view the election as a mandate for change. Meanwhile, the defeated New Democrats prepare for their own swearing-in ceremonies, which are scheduled for next week alongside two Green legislators.

Future Legislative Calendar and Implications

The immediate focus for the new government is the completion of the judicial recounts and the formal establishment of the Conservative majority. The final seat distribution will determine the stability of Doerkson's administration and its ability to pass legislation without opposition support. The swearing-in of the New Democrats and Greens next week will complete the composition of the new legislature. This transition occurs against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, with the new government inheriting a province grappling with the aftermath of a fourteen billion dollar deficit. The coming sessions will test the Conservatives' ability to govern effectively in a post-deficit environment while addressing the concerns of citizens across British Columbia.