Lorne Doerkson is officially sworn in as British Columbia's 38th premier by Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia, assembling a new cabinet after a dramatic party leadership transition.

Lorne Doerkson was sworn in as British Columbia's 38th premier on Friday, November 20, 2026, during a ceremony in Victoria led by Lieutenant Governor Wendy Cocchia. The event marked the formal beginning of the B.C. Conservative government's term, concluding a turbulent period of internal party politics and electoral strategy. Doerkson took the oath of office alongside his newly appointed cabinet ministers, signaling a new chapter for the province's political landscape.

Leadership Transition and Cabinet Appointments

Doerkson's elevation to the premiership followed a rapid series of events since former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned from her post two months prior. A behind-the-scenes agreement elevated Doerkson to interim leader while he was traveling internationally, a decision that preceded former Premier David Eby's call for a snap election. Doerkson shared the personal context of the announcement with attendees, revealing that he and his wife, Shelley, learned of his selection at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport during their return trip home.

Also read 63 B.C. Conservatives, including premier-designate Doerkson, sworn into office

The Lieutenant Governor also swore in the full slate of new cabinet ministers, confirming several key political appointments that define the new administration's structure. Peter Milobar was named deputy premier, a role he secured after rejoining the Conservative Party under Doerkson's leadership. Milobar had previously led the CentreBC party but cut a deal to return after the leadership contest concluded. Other expected appointments included Caroline Elliott, a popular freshman legislator who narrowly lost the leadership race to Findlay in May.

Key Ministers and Strategic Placements

The cabinet roster includes specific portfolio assignments for several Members of the Legislative Assembly from across the province. Ian Paton, the MLA for Delta South, has been appointed Minister of Agriculture, while A'a:líya Warbus of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake takes on the role of Environment Minister. Kiel Giddens, representing Prince George-Mackenzie, will serve as Minister of Forests, and Scott McInnis of Columbia River-Revelstoke has been tasked with Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

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Additional high-profile appointments include Caroline Elliott as Attorney General, Bruce Banman as Minister of Citizens' Services and Technology, and Trevor Halford as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. The government also appointed Lynne Block to Education and Child Care, and Zeeshan Wahla to State for Housing. Several Ministers of State were named to reduce red tape, support mining, handle labour issues, and manage emergency services under Ward Stamer and Harman Bhangu.

Political Exclusions and Parliamentary Secrets

Notable absences from the cabinet included longtime Richmond MLA Teresa Wat, who had previously left the party under Findlay but returned with Doerkson. Several members loyal to the previous leadership were also left out, including Heather Maahs of Chilliwack North, Sheldon Clare of Prince George-North Cariboo, and David Williams of Salmon Arm-Shuswap. Doerkson also appointed parliamentary secretaries to support various ministries, including Margareta Dovgal for Children and Youth with Special Needs and Bryan Tepper for Urban Policing.

Doerkson's Vision for Provincial Unity

Upon assuming office, Doerkson emphasized a message of economic unity and interconnected regional success. He addressed the diverse communities across British Columbia, from a mill in the north to a farmer in the Fraser Valley and a port on the coast. Doerkson stated that these disparate regions are part of the same economy and story, noting that production in one community creates jobs and opportunities in another.

The premier stressed that when one region succeeds, the entire province should share in that prosperity. This narrative of shared economic destiny forms the foundation of his governance strategy, aiming to bridge regional divides and foster collaboration across the province's varied geographic and industrial sectors.