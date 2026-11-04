Lorne Doerkson Plans to Repeal B.C. Housing Targets and Bill 44

Premier designate Lorne Doerkson intends to scrap provincial housing targets and Bill 44, drawing mixed reactions from municipal leaders like Kevin Murdoch and developers such as Luk Mari regarding local control and construction costs.

Premier designate Lorne Doerkson has announced a decisive shift in British Columbia's housing strategy, pledging to eliminate the residential density targets and zoning reforms enacted by the preceding administration. This policy reversal directly challenges the framework established by the B.C. NDP, which utilized provincial mandates to accelerate the construction of multiplexes and other high-density housing units without requiring individual municipal rezoning approvals. Doerkson argues that such top-down interventions infringe upon the authority of local governments to manage their own land-use planning processes.

Core Mechanism of Housing Policy Reversal

The incoming government intends to repeal the legislation that empowered the province to override local zoning laws to increase housing supply. Central to this effort is the removal of specific housing targets that were enforced on municipalities across the province to meet ambitious construction goals. Doerkson has explicitly stated that the provincial government should not dictate what types of structures are built or where they are located within community boundaries. By dismantling these measures, the administration aims to return zoning authority exclusively to local councils, reversing the previous administration's push for uniform provincial standards.

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Municipal Support for Local Control

Local government officials have expressed strong approval for Doerkson's approach, viewing it as a restoration of democratic accountability to residents. Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch praised the tone set by the premier-elect, noting that his administration seeks to collaborate directly with municipalities rather than imposing rigid directives. Murdoch highlighted that the previous top-down model created significant community backlash by leaving residents feeling powerless over development in their neighborhoods. He emphasized that while Oak Bay supports increasing density, the method of enforcement used by the B.C. NDP generated unnecessary friction between the provincial government and local constituents.

Murdoch pointed to specific enforcement actions taken by the previous administration to illustrate the extent of provincial overreach. Oak Bay was issued a formal directive by the B.C. NDP after the municipality failed to meet its assigned housing targets, delivering only 16 of the 56 net-new units required. This incident serves as a prime example of why local leaders like Murdoch are welcoming the proposed repeal, as it signals an end to punitive provincial measures against municipalities that struggle to meet ambitious provincial goals.

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Developer Concerns Regarding Construction Red Tape

While municipal leaders celebrate the return of local autonomy, industry professionals warn that the repeal could hinder housing production. Luk Mari, a Victoria-based developer and head of Aryze Developments, has voiced serious concerns regarding the potential full repeal of Bill 44. Mari cautions that the legislation contains provisions far beyond simple multiplex permissions, serving as a vital tool for homebuilders to navigate complex approval processes. He argues that reverting to previous zoning methods may inadvertently reintroduce bureaucratic delays that stifle development.

Mari advises the incoming government to carefully consider the broader implications of stripping away housing legislation. He suggests that if the goal is to simplify construction, the administration should target only multiplex-specific clauses rather than abolishing the entire regulatory framework. According to Mari, removing these policies could result in increased red tape, effectively working against the administration's stated desire to improve housing accessibility and efficiency in the province.

Real-World Impact on Housing Supply

The proposed policy shift creates a complex dynamic between the desire for local autonomy and the need for increased housing density. While communities like Oak Bay are relieved from provincial pressure, developers fear that returning to old zoning rules will slow down construction rates. The tension highlights a fundamental disagreement on how best to address the housing shortage, with Doerkson prioritizing municipal sovereignty and stakeholders like Mari prioritizing streamlined development processes. The long-term impact on housing supply will depend on how local governments respond to their renewed autonomy and whether they can maintain construction momentum without provincial mandates.

As the transition of power occurs, the construction industry and municipal planners are preparing for a period of significant regulatory uncertainty. The outcome of this policy debate will likely influence not only current housing projects but also future investment decisions in the British Columbia real estate market. Stakeholders on all sides remain vigilant, anticipating how these changes will reshape the province's approach to urban planning and residential development in the coming years.