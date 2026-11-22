Robert Phillips of the First Nations Summit says he will try to work with Premier Lorne Doerkson but warns that repealing DRIPA could trigger court cases and protests.

A First Nations leader in British Columbia says he will try to work with Premier Lorne Doerkson, but he warns of 'dire' consequences if the Conservatives follow through on their promise to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, known as DRIPA. Robert Phillips, Political Executive of the First Nations Summit, made the remarks as Doerkson took office as premier of British Columbia. The report was written by Wolfgang Depner of The Canadian Press and first published on November 22, 2026.

Phillips signaled cautious engagement rather than open conflict. His remarks set out a clear tension at the start of the new government: a willingness to talk on one side, and a firm objection to the central legislative pledge on the other.

Also read Lorne Doerkson sworn in as B.C. Premier, unveils pared-down cabinet

Doerkson's Record With First Nations and the DRIPA Pledge

Robert Phillips says Lorne Doerkson built many 'really good relationships' with First Nations during his time as an opposition legislator. Phillips said he hopes Doerkson continues on that path now that he is premier of British Columbia.

Doerkson's stated position on DRIPA is firm. He said he is 'absolutely committed' to repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, while also pledging to build relationships grounded in respect, dignity and trust. Those two commitments sit side by side in his public remarks, and the source does not describe how the government plans to reconcile them.

Advertisement

Doerkson made these points during Friday's swearing-in ceremony. He said he would work with every First Nation through 'honest conversations' and 'genuine partnerships' that would ultimately benefit all British Columbians.

First Nations Concerns Over Court Cases and Direct Action

Robert Phillips warns that repealing DRIPA could trigger court cases and what he described as direct action in the form of protests. He is concerned that the repeal pledge, not the premier's relationship-building, is the most likely source of confrontation.

Phillips says he opposes direct confrontation. He wants to 'get back to the table' to find areas of agreement with the province, but he says that process should proceed without the repeal of DRIPA.

The position of the First Nations Summit therefore combines two messages. It offers cooperation and dialogue with Premier Lorne Doerkson, while making clear that the repeal of DRIPA would be the decisive point of disagreement.

Advertisement

What the DRIPA Dispute Means for British Columbia

The dispute matters for British Columbia because DRIPA is the legislation at the centre of the disagreement. If the Conservatives proceed with repeal, the source indicates that the First Nations Summit expects legal challenges and protests, which could shape the province's relationships with First Nations in the months ahead.

Doerkson has said his government would pursue 'genuine partnerships' that benefit all British Columbians. Whether that goal can be reached while DRIPA is repealed is the central question that the source leaves open, and it is the question First Nations leaders such as Robert Phillips are raising now.