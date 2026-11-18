B.C. Conservative Party leader Lorne Doerkson is set to become premier after 64 legislators are sworn in. The new government cancels the fall session to prepare its spring legislative agenda.

Victoria is preparing for a significant political transition as sixty-four B.C. Conservative legislators await their swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson is poised to assume leadership of the province following his party's decisive victory in the snap election held on October 24. The formal proceedings will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the legislature's chamber, marking the start of a new era for British Columbia governance.

Swearing-In Schedule Divided Into Two Groups

The Office of the Clerk has confirmed that the ceremonial induction of new members of the Legislative Assembly will occur in two distinct batches. The first group includes Lorne Doerkson and other key Conservative figures, scheduled to take their oaths at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. This initial session will be followed by a second group swearing-in at 6 p.m. later that same evening, ensuring all elected officials are formally recognized before the weekend.

Also read Incoming B.C. premier Doerkson says there will be no fall legislative session

Lorne Doerkson will officially assume the title of premier on Friday during a separate ceremony. This event will take place at Government House in Victoria, a traditional venue for such high-profile constitutional acts. During this Friday appointment, Lorne Doerkson will also announce the composition of his first cabinet, completing the structural setup of the new administration.

Opposition Members Sworn In On Separate Dates

While the Conservatives take center stage this week, the swearing-in of opposition members will follow a staggered schedule. The two Green Party legislators, Leader Emily Lowan and Jeremy Valeriote, who were elected in the recent snap election, are scheduled to be sworn in as MLAs on November 23. Their induction occurs just days before the broader opposition bloc.

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The twenty-seven New Democratic Party MLAs, who served under the outgoing government of David Eby, will be sworn in on November 26. This delay allows the new Conservative majority to establish its procedural control and begin organizational work before the opposition officially joins the legislative floor. The distinct scheduling highlights the power shift following the defeat of the NDP government.

No Fall Session To Prioritize Legislative Preparation

In a strategic move to ensure readiness for its policy goals, the B.C. Conservative Party has announced that there will be no fall legislative session. This decision comes despite earlier comments from Lorne Doerkson suggesting he had not completely ruled out a fall sitting. The party clarified in a statement that the priority is to ensure the legislature is properly prepared for the ambitious agenda of the incoming government.

Lorne Doerkson emphasized that the pause in legislative activity is intended to allow ministers to work from day one on administrative setups. The goal is to advance their priorities immediately and prepare a substantive legislative agenda for the spring session. This approach reflects a desire to minimize downtime and maximize the initial productivity of the new administration in Victoria.

Next Steps For The New Provincial Government

With the swearing-ins complete and the fall session cancelled, the focus shifts to internal government coordination and policy drafting. The incoming ministers will utilize the time to finalize their legislative priorities ahead of the spring sitting. This period allows for the detailed structuring of bills and policy frameworks that Lorne Doerkson intends to present to the newly sworn-in legislators.

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The transition marks the end of the David Eby era and the beginning of Conservative rule in British Columbia. As Lorne Doerkson prepares to lead from Government House, the province awaits the details of the cabinet lineup and the initial policy directions that will define the new term. The orderly succession ensures continuity in governance while enabling a sharp pivot in political strategy.