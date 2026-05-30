Lorena Wiebes Disqualified from Giro d'Italia for Bike Weight Violation

Lorena Wiebes, the Dutchwoman who won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, has been disqualified for a bike weight violation. Lidl-Trek's Elisa Balsamo has been awarded the stage win and will start Sunday's second stage in the maglia rosa.

Lorena Wiebes was disqualified from the women's Giro d'Italia for a bike weight violation , just hours after winning the opening stage. The Dutchwoman, riding for Team SD Worx-Protime, had sealed the first maglia rosa - the leader's pink jersey - of this year's race by pipping Italian Elisa Balsamo and Irish rider Lara Gillespie to the finish line in Ravenna.

However, in a statement on Saturday night, race organisers said Wiebes had been kicked out of the race for 'use of a bicycle not in compliance with the regulations, specifically failing to meet the minimum weight requirements'. Lidl-Trek's Balsamo was awarded the stage win and will start Sunday's second stage in the maglia rosa. Balsamo said: 'Of course, it is not the way I want to win but this is a decision of the jury.

In any case, it's an honour to wear the maglia rosa and I am looking forward to trying to defend it in tomorrow's stage.

' The 139km opening stage from Cesenatico, which ended with three laps of a 13.2km city circuit, featured multiple crashes. Those included one after just 35km, as a result of which Movistar's British rider Cat Ferguson was forced to abandon the race. Her team later said the 20-year-old, making her Giro debut, had been taken to hospital for medical evaluation





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Giro D'italia Lorena Wiebes Disqualification Bike Weight Violation Elisa Balsamo Lidl-Trek Cesenatico Stage Win Maglia Rosa Cat Ferguson Giro Debut

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