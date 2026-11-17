Surrey Police evacuated Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School after threats were reported Tuesday. All students and staff are safe as officers search the campus for safety.

Surrey Police Service evacuated Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School on Tuesday following reports of threats made against the campus. The incident began around 12:47 p.m. when Surrey Schools officials notified law enforcement about the potential danger. Officers responded immediately to the location in Surrey, B.C., initiating a thorough investigation to ensure public safety.

Immediate Police Response and Search Operations

Upon arrival, officers deployed police dogs to assist in the search of the school grounds. The police stated they were actively working to determine if the threat was founded or credible. This rapid deployment highlights the seriousness with which authorities treat potential risks to educational facilities. The search operation involved a comprehensive sweep of the building to locate any potential hazards or suspicious items.

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Evacuation Status and Student Safety

The Surrey Police Service confirmed that the school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. This precautionary measure was taken to protect everyone inside the building while the threat was assessed. Officials verified that all students and staff members have been accounted for. Everyone has been moved to a safe location outside the school premises to wait for further instructions.

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Security Perimeter and Traffic Restrictions

Investigating officers have blocked off several streets surrounding Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. These restrictions were put in place to secure the area and allow emergency personnel to work without interference. The lockdown of the perimeter ensures that the investigation can proceed without external distractions. It also prevents unauthorized individuals from approaching the school zone during the critical assessment phase.

Communication Protocols and Next Steps

Messaging related to the pickup of students by parents and caregivers is currently being coordinated by Surrey Schools. The district is managing the logistics of safely returning families to collect their children. The Surrey Police Service has not yet explained the specific nature of the threat to Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. Police indicated they will provide updates when more information becomes available to the public.