NBC Sports Announcer Dan Hicks Dies at 64 After Acute Illness

Dan Hicks, the voice of golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football during 35 years at NBC Sports, has died at 64. He died late Wednesday in Connecticut from an acute illness, his family and NBC announced Thursday.

Dan Hicks, the longtime NBC Sports announcer who was the voice of golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football, has died. He was 64. His family and NBC announced his death Thursday.

Hicks died late Wednesday in Connecticut from an acute illness, according to his wife, Hannah Storm. He joined NBC in 1992 after three years at CNN. Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan, Storm said in a statement. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many.

Also read Dan Hicks, longtime NBC sportscaster, dies at 64

His loss is immeasurable. Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around, Storm said. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

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NBC Sports Golf and Olympic Career

Hicks was best known as the lead announcer for golf, as well as swimming and skiing at the Olympics and Notre Dame football. Golf was his favorite sport. He spent 35 years at NBC Sports. He was a tower announcer from 1995 to 1999 before taking over as the main voice in 2000.

He was the signature voice of NBC's golf coverage for the last 26 years. Hicks called 27 U.S. Opens and 23 U.S. Women's Opens as well as the Ryder Cup, PGA Tour and British Open. He was on the call for 27 tournament victories by Tiger Woods, including three at the U.S. Open.

Dan's voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game's biggest moments, the PGA Tour said in a statement. The sound of his voice is woven into our memories of the game, and the warmth he brought to the broadcast was matched only by the kindness he showed those around him.

Tributes From Golf and Sports Leaders

USGA CEO Mike Whan added: He was a true friend to the game and to the USGA, but more importantly, a wonderful person whose warmth, generosity, and friendship touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. This was Hicks' seventh season calling Notre Dame football games. He called them from 2013 to 2016 before returning in 2024. He was scheduled to be on the call for the Fighting Irish's game Saturday against Boston College.

Hicks also called swimming at the Olympics eight times alongside analyst Rowdy Gaines. The duo chronicled Michael Phelps' eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. They also called Katie Ledecky's 14 medals across four Olympics from 2012 to 2024. Hicks covered Olympic skiing and numerous other high-profile events during his NBC career.

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Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person, NBC Sports' Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said in a statement. He was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history, the statement said.

Colleagues Remember Dan Hicks

From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame Football, numerous other high-profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan's blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades. But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.

Our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Hannah and his family. In a September interview with the Associated Press, Hicks reflected on his long tenure at NBC. I'm incredibly lucky to stay at one place this long, he said. It takes a lot of things going your way as far as NBC continuing to have the properties that I've been a part of through the years, Hicks said.

So lots of variables, lots of things that can happen in your career. But I think I appreciate it more and more the longer it's been. Hicks was a familiar presence at major championships, including THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he was photographed during the NBC Golf Channel broadcast in March 2023.

He also appeared alongside PGA Commissioner Tim Finchem when Jordan Spieth was presented the FedEx Cup after winning the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sept. 27, 2015. Hicks is survived by his wife, Hannah Storm, and their three daughters Hannah, Ellery and Riley.