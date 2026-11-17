A long-lost Georgia O'Keeffe painting discovered in a Manhattan closet in 2022 sold at Christie's for $4,878,000. The work, part of her Near Abiquiu, New Mexico series, had been hidden since the mid-1980s.

A Georgia O'Keeffe painting that had been stored in a Manhattan closet for decades sold at auction for $4,878,000. The sale at Christie's in New York on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ended years of secrecy surrounding the work.

Hidden O'Keeffe Painting Sold At Auction

The painting is likely the first in a series of three works depicting Lobo Peak in northern New Mexico, according to Christie's auction house. Its existence had been known from a 1931 photograph, but its whereabouts remained unknown to the public until recently. The story began in 2022 when a Manhattan woman in her 90s casually told her niece, Oh, by the way, there is a Georgia O'Keeffe in the closet.

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The family believes she received the painting as a graduation gift from her mother, who had purchased it in 1963 from a New York gallery for $3,800. The woman, who died recently, displayed the painting in her East Village apartment for many years. That changed in the mid-1980s when she noticed a guest looking at it a little too closely. From then on, she kept it hidden in her closet, safely tucked behind coats and boxes.

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When the family finally unboxed the painting this year, they found all the hallmarks of O'Keeffe's work. Those included her signature marking on the back: a star with her initials scrawled in the middle. The 10-by-24-inch oil painting is among O'Keeffe's early love letters to New Mexico, where she settled and lived for decades.

Georgia O'Keeffe Legacy And New Mexico Works

Known as the mother of American modernism, O'Keeffe maintained a home and studio in Abiquiu and a nearby summer residence tucked between the red-rock cliffs of Ghost Ranch. She died in 1986 at age 98 and is best known for her paintings of flowers and American Southwest landscapes. The second piece in the Near Abiquiu, New Mexico collection is at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The other work, for many years, was in the collection of the Rockefeller family.

The identity of the winning bidder was not disclosed. The painting was displayed at Christie's in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, where it drew attention before the sale. Photos by Joseph B. Frederick of the Associated Press showed the work during the preview. A separate AP file photo from Oct. 8, 1970, shows O'Keeffe standing next to two of her original oil paintings during a press review of her work in New York.