Long Island Rail Road Strike Ends, Service to Resume

The strike by locomotive engineers, machinists, signalmen, and other workers on the Long Island Rail Road has ended, and service will resume starting tomorrow at noon. The strike was due to labor negotiations, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and five labor unions had been bargaining for a new contract for years before the strike. The strike affected roughly 250,000 commuters and caused disruptions in the morning and evening rush hours.

The Long Island Rail Road , the busiest commuter rail system in North America, was on strike due to labor negotiations . Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the strike would end and service would resume starting tomorrow at noon.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and five labor unions had been bargaining for a new contract for years before the strike. The strike affected roughly 250,000 commuters and caused disruptions in the morning and evening rush hours. The Trump administration intervened after the unions asked for the appointment of a panel of experts.

The LIRR serves hundreds of thousands of commuters in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Hamptons, and ridership was lighter than expected on the free but limited shuttle buses provided by the MTA. The strike had impacts on baseball and basketball fans as well





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