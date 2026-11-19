Prime Minister Mark Carney returned from a nine-day, 36,000 kilometre diplomatic trip through Europe and Asia. Former Chretien aide Peter Donolo says Canadians back the travel as key to economic resilience while recalling Chretien's informal style, including 40 winks across plane seats.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up a nine-day diplomatic tour of Europe and Asia that took him roughly 36,000 kilometres across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans twice.

The trip ended in Shenzhen, China, under light, spitting rain and gusty winds as Carney held a closing news conference before heading home. The journey began in Ottawa and moved to Dublin, then west to Anchorage, Alaska, for refuelling. From there the delegation continued to Manila in the Philippines, Phnom Penh in Cambodia and Shenzhen in China, before making the long trip home through Anchorage back to Ottawa.

Also read Politics Insider: Carney compares trade talks with China and the U.S.

For the Dublin portion of the trip, the Canadian delegation spent just 22 hours on the ground before leaving for Manila. There is an element of organized chaos to the prime minister international travels, and not everything goes according to plan. Some problems are resolved behind the scenes, barely noticed outside the travelling party. Canadians see the prime minister step off a plane, walk into a meeting or emerge from a motorcade.

Planning And Logistics Behind Prime Minister Travels

Less visible is the extensive planning required to make those moments happen. Peter Donolo, former communications director to prime minister Jean Chretien, knows that operation well and spoke with CTV News about the politics and logistics of taking a prime minister around the world. Donolo said Carney keeps things fairly formal on the plane with reporters, unlike Chretien.

Advertisement

On long flights, the prime minister, at over 6 feet tall, would like to head to the back of the plane, where he could lie across an entire row of seats for 40 winks with reporters sitting or sleeping all around him. Donolo said Canadians appreciate Carney trips because they understand they are a key means of making Canada less vulnerable to economic abuse and threats from the United States and more economically resilient.

They do not see these as junkets or vacations, but as central to the particular mandate of this prime minister and this government. The trips require a tonne of careful advance work, Donolo said. If things do not go well, if there are slipups or gaffes, the media will pounce. He said they and Canadians generally are ultra-sensitive about being embarrassed or snubbed on the world stage, so preparation and smooth, professional execution are essential.

Being on the road with journalists is a great thing, Donolo said. It gives the prime minister time to get to know them, and they tend to have a lot more access on the road than at home. The flight itself provides lots of opportunities for longer, informal chats. It was also great for his own relationships with the Press Gallery, Donolo said.

At the end of the day, they would go out for dinners, even karaoke in Japan and South Korea. He recalled one day he will tell about when Bruce Hartley went to the banya in Moscow with Tony Wilson-Smith, Neil Macdonald and a bunch of others, including Matthew Fisher. Donolo said the Team Canada trade missions during the Chretien years were particularly useful. The public saw the prime minister and all premiers working together to bring home jobs.

Benefits Of Prime Minister And Premiers Spending Time Together

A huge, unexpected benefit was the time the prime minister and the premiers spent hanging together over two weeks on the road. It did more for federal-provincial relations than you could imagine, Donolo said. After 10 years in office, Jean Chretien remained on very cordial terms with the premiers, he said, compared with the swords drawn by the end of Brian Mulroney and Justin Trudeau regimes.

Face-to-face diplomacy between prime ministers and other world leaders makes a big difference, Donolo said. They get to know each other, feel each other out and set agendas for their ministers and functionaries to follow up on. He said Chretien could be quite spontaneous when he was on the road. In Santiago once, Chretien grabbed Donolo to go for a power walk.

Advertisement

They walked by a super greasy spoon and Chretien said he felt like a hamburger and wanted to go in. He ate a huge burger slathered with mayo, which the guy behind the counter recommended. When they got back to the hotel, Donolo told one of the guys from the embassy where they had been, asking belatedly if it was safe to eat street food. The official answered that it was fine, as long as you did not have mayonnaise.

Carney Trip Latest Developments And Other News Updates

Donolo said the Boss was fine and had a cast-iron stomach. The latest developments in Carney trip came as Graham Richardson reported on what was discussed between Carney and U.S. President Trump on the sidelines at the APEC summit. Coverage also included a report on Toronto Mayor Chow preparing to shuffle city hall leadership and decide whether to sit on the Toronto police board.

Other news included the province saying new data centre policies will address Albertans concern over growing industry, and a Hawkesbury, Ont. , widow whose dream of bringing family together turned into a renovation nightmare. Quebec ER wait times remained the highest in Canada for a sixth consecutive year. A 30-million-dollar Porsche dealership was proposed for Victoria waterfront.

A roundup highlighted six take-aways from Carney tour of Asia and Ireland, touching on topics from pork to online French usage. Anthropic clinched the biggest IPO ever with an 81-billion-US-dollar offering. Democrats probed whether a Trump official helped Cantor avoid Nvidia losses, according to the Financial Times. Health Canada approved Eli Lilly GLP-1 pill for weight loss.

For one Taylor Swift superfan, the blind love era was over, and a life-threatening condition forced a former pro off the pro circuit, who is now head coach of Canada National Women Golf team. A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for 190 million US dollars, smashing an auction record, and a cheese that sat on a shelf for two years was named the world best.

Intense flooding slammed Florida from a developing storm that could snarl early Thanksgiving travel on the East Coast. Health and environment costs of chemicals could total over 1 trillion US dollars, a report said, and a surge in software patches was likely behind recent tech outages, experts said. Meta was betting big on a Muse AI agent as early safety mishaps surfaced.