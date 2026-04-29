London Stabbing of Two Jewish Men Deemed Terrorist Act

Two Jewish men were stabbed in London in a suspected terrorist attack, prompting widespread condemnation and raising concerns about rising antisemitism in the UK. A 45-year-old man has been arrested.

A deeply concerning incident unfolded in London on Wednesday, as two Jewish men were stabbed and injured in what authorities have classified as a terrorist act.

The attack occurred in Golders Green, a northwest London suburb and a significant hub for the British Jewish community, known for its numerous synagogues, kosher restaurants, and Jewish schools. Police swiftly responded, arresting a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. This incident marks the latest in a disturbing series of antisemitic attacks that have plagued the city in recent weeks, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of Jewish residents.

The Metropolitan Police reported that the victims, aged 34 and 76, were hospitalized with knife wounds. Investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the attacker’s motives and any potential links to previous incidents, including recent arson attacks targeting Jewish sites in London. These arson attacks, which have not resulted in any injuries, involved the targeting of a charity’s ambulances in Golders Green and a synagogue located a few kilometers away.

Counterterror police are exploring the possibility that these attacks were orchestrated by Iranian proxies, following accusations that Iran has been utilizing criminal networks to conduct attacks on European soil, specifically targeting opposition media and the Jewish community. British intelligence services have reportedly disrupted over 20 potentially lethal Iran-backed plots in the past year. Witnesses described a harrowing scene, with one individual reportedly running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife, attempting to attack Jewish members of the public.

Members of the Shomrim volunteer security organization intervened, detaining the suspect before police arrived and used a stun gun to subdue him. Surveillance footage confirms the attack, showing the assailant lunging at a man wearing a kippah near a bus stop. The suspect also allegedly attempted to attack police officers, though none were injured. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and Jewish community representatives.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that attacks on the Jewish community are attacks on Britain itself. Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis expressed his dismay, stating that Jews now face a campaign of violence and intimidation and that mere condemnation is no longer sufficient. He called for meaningful action from all institutions, communities, and leaders to address the escalating threat.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog echoed these sentiments, stating that it has become dangerous to openly identify as Jewish in one of the world’s major capital cities. The Community Security Trust has reported a dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents across the U.K., with 3,700 incidents recorded in 2025, a significant rise from the 1,662 incidents reported in 2022. This surge in antisemitism follows the October 7th Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent conflict in Gaza.

The recent attack in Manchester, where a driver intentionally rammed a car into people outside a synagogue on Yom Kippur, resulting in two fatalities, further underscores the gravity of the situation. Residents of Golders Green expressed shock and fear, highlighting the unsettling feeling of vulnerability even within their own community. The incident has prompted calls for increased security measures and a more robust response to antisemitism in the U.K





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