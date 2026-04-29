London Stabbing Declared Terrorist Incident Amid Rising Antisemitism

A stabbing attack targeting two Jewish men in London's Golders Green has been declared a terrorist incident. Authorities are investigating potential links to recent antisemitic attacks and possible Iranian involvement as antisemitism surges in the UK.

London is grappling with a deeply concerning surge in antisemitism following a violent stabbing incident in the Golders Green area, a hub of the city’s Jewish community.

Two Jewish men, aged 34 and 76, were hospitalized with knife wounds on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and widespread condemnation from political and community leaders. The incident has now been officially declared a terrorist incident by Metropolitan Police, who are actively investigating whether the attack was specifically targeted at the Jewish community.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and authorities are working to determine his nationality and background, considering all possible motives for the attack. The suspect reportedly attempted to stab additional individuals and even police officers, though thankfully, no officers sustained injuries. This attack occurs against a backdrop of escalating antisemitic activity in London, including recent arson attacks targeting Jewish sites such as synagogues and charity ambulances.

These earlier incidents, while not resulting in injuries, have heightened anxieties within the community and prompted investigations into potential links to Iranian proxies. The attack unfolded with alarming speed, as captured by surveillance footage showing a man wearing a kippah being suddenly lunged at by an assailant wielding a knife.

Witnesses described the suspect fleeing the scene, attempting to stab other members of the public before being apprehended by members of the Shomrim neighborhood watch group and subsequently arrested by police, who utilized a stun gun during the arrest. The incident has sparked outrage and fear within the Jewish community, with many expressing shock and concern about their safety. Golders Green resident Moishe Grunfeld poignantly stated, “It happens in Israel, but happening on our own doorstep, of course it’s shocking.

I have kids, I have grandchildren. ” The broader context reveals a significant increase in reported antisemitic incidents across the U.K., with the Community Security Trust documenting a dramatic rise from 1,662 incidents in 2022 to 3,700 in 2025. This alarming trend coincides with the October 7th Hamas-led attack on Israel and the ensuing conflict in Gaza.

The northwest London suburb of Golders Green, a vibrant center for Jewish life with numerous synagogues, kosher restaurants, and Jewish schools, is now under increased scrutiny and security measures. The response to the attack has been unequivocal, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserting that “attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain. ” London Mayor Sadiq Khan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that “there must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society.

” Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis issued a powerful call for action, stating that words of condemnation are no longer sufficient and demanding “meaningful action from every institution, every community, every leader and every decent person in our country. ” The incident has also drawn international condemnation, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressing his dismay and warning that it has become “dangerous to openly walk the streets as a Jew” in major Western capitals.

The UK’s intelligence services, MI5, have reported disrupting over 20 potentially lethal Iran-backed plots in the past year, raising concerns about the potential for further attacks orchestrated by Iranian proxies. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities meticulously examining all available evidence to determine the full extent of the threat and prevent future acts of violence.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat of antisemitism and the urgent need for collective action to combat hatred and protect vulnerable communities





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