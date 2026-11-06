Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault; Police Expect More Complaints

A U.K. court found Russell Brand guilty of rape and three sexual assaults against four women, and London's police chief says many more women may come forward as two additional cases are investigated.

A U.K. court has found comedian and actor Russell Brand guilty of rape and sexual assault, and London's police chief said Friday that many more women might come forward with accusations against him.

The chief of London's Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, told the BBC that two more cases are under investigation. He said he clearly would not be surprised if many more came forward. Brand, 51, was found guilty on Thursday of rape and three sexual assaults against four women following a high-profile trial. He was cleared of two other alleged rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault against two other women.

Also read Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault

He was remanded in custody and told by the judge he faced a significant custodial term at his sentencing on Monday. Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand. The comedian and Hollywood actor, who became a household name in the U.K. in the 2000s, also faces accusations of raping two other women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, which the Metropolitan Police is investigating.

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Police Warn More Women May Come Forward

After the verdicts, the Met paid tribute to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement Thursday that Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. Domestic abuse charity Women's Aid said high-profile, influential men must be held accountable for their actions.

Charity head Farah Nazeer said it should also be a wake-up call to broadcasters and the media industry more broadly with whom Brand worked for so long. Once one of the country's most high-profile entertainers, Brand had a reputation for lewd humour and promiscuity, passing through major media organizations including the BBC, Channel 4 and MTV.

The companies have come under pressure in recent years, including in the wake of a 2023 joint investigation by Channel 4 and the Times into abuse allegations, for allowing a culture of impunity and even encouraging Brand's behaviour. On Thursday he was found guilty of sexual assaults against an MTV worker, a Channel 4 worker and a Capital Radio employee, as well as raping a 21-year-old fan.

Media Companies Face Scrutiny Over Conduct

After the verdicts, the BBC apologized again for the culture and failings when Brand was part of the organization between 2006 and 2008. He left amid controversy for sending a well-known actor sexually explicit messages about having slept with their granddaughter. A BBC spokesperson added that across the industry, everyone must work together to ensure that anyone who suffers at someone else's hand feels able to report it.

During this time, Brand openly spoke about being addicted to sex and was named shagger of the year three times in a row by The Sun tabloid. But his career was far from over, and he shot to global fame during his brief marriage with U.S. pop star Katy Perry in 2010, and continued to make primetime appearances on British television shows.

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In recent years, he had rebranded himself as a Christian online commentator and guru to his millions of social media followers. By Akshata Kapoor, AFP If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety.

Support Resources for Victims of Sexual Assault

The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling. The Ending Violence Association of Canada website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits. Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7). Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7).

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7). Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366. Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7). Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648.

Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.